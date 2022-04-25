Dubai, UAE: Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) announces the win of the Freddie Award for the ‘Best Up-and-Coming Programme’. GHA DISCOVERY, the world's largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, was reimagined in December with innovations such as the industry’s first digital rewards currency, DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), meeting the needs of modern travellers with more rewards, recognition and opportunities to experience hotels and resorts at home or away.

Having launched in 2010, the GHA DISCOVERY programme has been adopted by all hotel brands in the alliance. It maintains its distinction as the programme for those who wish to experience travel more authentically.

With 40 brands and 800 hotels in 100 countries, after NH Hotel Group joins this summer, the collection is significant in size and known as one of the most diverse loyalty programmes globally, featuring distinct brands that offer unique hospitality experiences.

GHA DISCOVERY has a significant reach with 20 million members spanning every continent, which helped in the voting for the 2022 Freddie Awards, an annual event that garnered 2.5 million votes this year. The Freddie Awards are the longest standing and most prestigious recognition in the travel loyalty industry. Over the years, tens of millions of votes have been cast to allow members to recognise the loyalty programmes they appreciate most.

Kristi Gole, GHA’s Head of Product, accepted the award at the ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday, 21 April. “GHA is a challenger brand that remains dedicated to delivering something different for our hotels and our loyal members. It’s so rewarding to receive this recognition, signifying that our members appreciate what we offer and that they love our unique collection of brands.”

GHA received nominations in four categories this year, the first time making the list, and was honoured to win in the esteemed ‘Programme of the Year’ category for hotel programmes as the ‘210 award’ winner for Europe and Africa. This award represents the best Up-and-Coming Programme.

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA)

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. Through membership in GHA, brands expand their global reach, drive incremental revenue, and reduce dependence on third-party channels, all while maintaining management independence and individual positioning. GHA represents a collection of 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 85 countries serving 11 million members. The award-winning GHA DISCOVERY programme generates approximately $2 billion in revenue and more than eight million room nights annually. GHA’s brands currently include Anantara, Araiya, Avani, Campbell Gray, Capella, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Divani, Doyle, Elewana, Fauchon, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Mysk, Niccolo, Nikki Beach, NUO, Oaks, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, PARKROYAL, Patina, The Residence by Cenizaro, Shaza, Sukhothai, Sun International, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com.

About GHA DISCOVERY

Launched in 2010, GHA DISCOVERY is the world’s largest loyalty programme for independent hotel brands, featuring more than 500 hotels, resorts and palaces across 35 brands. Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. Recently the programme has evolved to include an additional tier and flexible paths to upgrade through nights/stays, eligible purchases or number of brands stayed, making it easier and faster for members to reach elite status. Unlike more traditional programmes, GHA DISCOVERY does not ask members to count points towards their next upgrade. Instead, members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.