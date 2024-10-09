Manama, Bahrain: GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) today announced the successful conclusion of its Ordinary General Meeting (OGM), held with the live virtual participation of a 39.14% quorum of shareholders in addition to members of the Group’s Board, management and employees.

The OGM saw shareholders approve the minutes of the previous OGM held on 24 March 2024 and the Board of Directors’ recommendations to establish a trust certificate issuance programme (the “Sukuk Programme”) with a value of up to USD 500 million through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory or other approvals. Shareholders also approved the issuance of Sukuk amounting to USD 500 million in one or more tranches through the issuer SPV.

Also approved were the modifications to the terms and conditions of the existing USD 500 million Sukuk due in 2025, originally issued in two tranches in 2020. This includes the offer to early redeem the outstanding certificates. Shareholders also approved the delegation of powers to the Board of Directors (and their delegates to conduct the necessary procedures to carry out the Sukuk Programme and the Offer. This includes obtaining all necessary approvals, including from the concerned regulators, concluding agreements, and performing any actions deemed essential by the Board in accordance with the mentioned agreements in relation to the Sukuk Programme and the Offer.

Today, GFH has more than US$21 billion of assets and assets under management including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the MENA region, Europe and North America.

About GFH Financial Group B.S.C.

GFH Financial Group is one of the most recognised financial groups in the Gulf region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and assets under management exceeding US$21 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

