Manama: GFH Financial Group B.S.C (“GFH” or “the Group”) today announced that it has joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) as an Associate Partner in line with the Group’s expanding global presence and commitment to fostering meaningful collaborations.

Through the partnership, senior leaders from the Group will actively participate in and contribute to WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, a gathering that convenes over 200 influential leaders shaping the global agenda. Additionally, GFH eagerly anticipates its involvement in WEF’s ‘Shaping the Future of Financial and Monetary Systems’ initiative, which brings together distinguished representatives from leading global companies and subject matter experts.

Commenting, Mr. Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer of GFH, said, “We are delighted to join WEF as an Associate Partner alongside other leading global companies that are dedicated to developing solutions to the world’s greatest challenges. The partnership reflects the Group’s commitment to further expanding our business, global presence and networks, and provides us with the opportunity to do so by leveraging the unique access provided by WEF at the highest levels. We are excited to contribute to essential global economic conversations by sharing our expertise and insights relating to our core investment sectors and the multiple geographies in which we are active. By actively engaging with WEF’s platforms, we look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to identify and create new opportunities for growth and development, and to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues.”

Adding, Joanna Lahham, Regional Manager- Business Engagement, Middle East and Africa at WEF, said, “The World Economic Forum is thrilled to broaden its presence in Bahrain, aiming to amplify its representation in shaping global agendas. The Forum anticipates that a partnership with GFH, a key player in Bahrain’s financial landscape, will further deepen engagement and impact within the wider GCC region.”

GFH is a leading financial group with a growing global business. It has assets and funds under management exceeding US$19 billion, and maintains a strong international footprint with offices and affiliates across the GCC, US, UK and Europe. The Group’s investment strategy focuses on high-impact priority sectors. It has an expansive portfolio of assets across the education, healthcare, logistics, living, sustainable infrastructure and technology sectors that align with its commitment to sustainable development and innovation. The Group is listed on four GCC stock exchanges.

