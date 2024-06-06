GFH Financial Group has been recognized for its exceptional performance in the financial sector, securing its 5th position in Forbes’ Top 30 Asset Managers 2024 list. This accolade reflects GFH's robust strategies and its strong track record of notable investments and exits, emphasizing its ability to deliver significant returns to shareholders. With over $20 billion in assets under management, GFH has evolved from an investment bank to a leading regional financial group with extensive global investments and subsidiaries.

Further underscoring GFH’s status in the industry, the Group has also been honored as the World's Best Islamic Investment Bank by Global Finance for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights GFH's innovative approach to Islamic finance, aligning modern financial solutions with Shariah principles. These achievements underscore GFH's role as a leader in both investment banking and Islamic finance, marking significant milestones in its continued growth and success.

-Ends-