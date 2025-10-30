Manama, Bahrain: GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “the Group”) has partnered with Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and digital-asset exchange, to launch a landmark initiative: Bahrain’s first bank-integrated crypto payment solution. The strategic collaboration seamlessly merges the trust and security of traditional finance with the innovation of blockchain technology, positioning GFH as the first financial institution in Bahrain to enable direct, real time crypto-to-fiat transactions.

Through this integration, GFH customers can use Binance Pay directly within the GFH’s App to fund their investments in real time. The new functionality delivers a secure, fully digital payment experience, eliminating traditional barriers between digital assets and everyday banking.

Mr. Osama Nasr, the Chief Digital Banking Officer at GFH Financial Group, commented: “Our partnership with Binance marks a defining moment in GFH’s digital transformation journey. By bridging traditional banking with blockchain technology, we are introducing a new era of convenience, security, and accessibility for our customers. This initiative reinforces our vision to deliver smarter, more connected financial experiences.”

Customers can now choose Binance Pay to fund their investments on GFH App, and complete subscriptions within seconds, simplifying how digital assets can be used in everyday financial transactions. This launch represents a first-of-its-kind advancement in Bahrain’s banking sector, aligning with the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering innovation and leadership in financial technology.

Tameem Al Moosawi‏ ,General Manager Binance Bahrain, added: “We are proud to collaborate with GFH on this pioneering initiative, which directly supports the pillars of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. By building a bridge between the crypto and traditional finance ecosystems, we are contributing to a more competitive and sustainable digital economy. This partnership not only enhances financial innovation but also fosters digital literacy and positions the Kingdom as a leader in the future of finance. We are committed to supporting the region’s digital transformation journey with secure and accessible blockchain technology.”

This collaboration underscores GFH’s strategy to lead digital transformation across the region, integrating AI, blockchain, and fintech innovation to redefine how customers interact with financial services.

GFH Financial Group, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial groups in the GCC region. Its businesses include Investment Management, Commercial Banking and Treasury & Proprietary Investments, with assets and funds under management exceeding US$ 23.75 billion dollars. The Group’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.