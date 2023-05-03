Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gewan Hospitality, a leading company specialized in the hotel and restaurant industries has announced its participation in the ATM - Arabian Travel Market 2023 that will take place from May 1st to 4th. Gewan Hospitality is excited to participate in ATM 2023 and meet with potential partners, network with industry professionals, and discuss the latest trends and developments in the hospitality sector.

According to Ahmad Hassib, CEO of Gewan Hospitality, "Participating in ATM 2023 is a valuable opportunity for Gewan Hospitality to engage with other industry players, share ideas, and learn about the latest trends and innovations. We are committed to incorporating sustainability into our operations, and we are eager to learn from industry leaders who have already implemented successful sustainability initiatives. We believe that sustainability is not only the responsible choice but also a key driver of long-term success in the tourism industry."

The participation of Gewan Hospitality in ATM 2023 demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability and its determination to make a positive impact on the industry. As Gewan Hospitality continues to grow and expand its portfolio of hotels and resorts, it will remain dedicated to incorporating sustainable practices into all aspects of its operations and to becoming a responsible and sustainable leader in the hospitality sector.

About GEWAN Hospitality

GEWAN Hospitality is a company under GEWAN Holding that serves hotels and restaurants from a pioneering managerial perspective. GEWAN Hospitality provides two separate solutions for restaurant management and hotel management.

The company provides hotels and restaurants with innovative management services and state-of-the-art solutions that maximize return on investment (ROD) and set new standards for quality service and lifestyle in the hospitality sector.