In 2023, the startup is also planning to expand into Saudi Arabia, attracting partners in Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca and Medina. In 2024, Get Energy is going to enter other GCC countries like Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Get Energy is a startup company Founded in 2019. Its main product is a Platform based on power bank sharing. We have partners and provide our service all over the world. Our main tech does all your heavy work via global user app, backend management tools, IoT connection with hardware-agnostic system, payment gateway and many other features.

MENA region is the the most and fast growing one. More than 300 million people use mobile internet, 117 million use 5G network, do not forget about online gaming and video streaming, social network scrolling. It’s no surprise that more that 75 million people in the MENA region face the problem of flat batteries. Nowadays people cannot afford to have their phones uncharged. Expansion in GCC region will give an opportunity to everybody stay online whenever they need and wherever they are.

Partners just connect to our platform, buy equipment and start make profit with the best cost/benefit feature in the market.

Get Energy also gives its partners the opportunity to expand their business and conquer new venues without any need to invest in software. We provide a ready-made platform which is capable to manage a large number of power banks stations.

Get Energy helps its consumers to be in touch wherever they are and charge all their gadgets in 6 countries. We constantly grow and so far there are more than 60 network partners , over 5,000 locations, 400, 000 users, and about 1,000 new users everyday.

