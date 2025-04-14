Sharjah, UAE – In a powerful show of community spirit and shared purpose, American University of Sharjah (AUS) hosted Get Active for Education on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the AUS campus. Held under the patronage and in the presence of Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, the large-scale wellness and fundraising event marked the culmination of the university’s Pay It Forward campaign. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about supporting scholarships that benefit students with disabilities, financial or social challenges, and students from underserved backgrounds.

Bringing together more than 500 AUS alumni, students, faculty, staff and participants from over 20 organizations, the event created a dynamic space for community engagement through wellness. A 2km walkathon saw participants registering under their affiliated colleges or organizations, with special recognition awarded to the academic unit and corporate team with the highest number of participants—demonstrating the collective commitment to making education accessible for all.

“At AUS, we believe that talent and potential should never be limited by circumstance. Education must be accessible, inclusive and empowering,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “This initiative demonstrates the strength of our community and its determination to open doors for those who deserve every opportunity to succeed. It’s through events like this that we turn our values into action.”

Adding to the momentum of the day, the Corporate Games introduced a series of friendly competitions—including football, padel, basketball shootouts, relay races and tug of war—promoting teamwork, wellness and engagement in a spirited environment.

“This event is the culmination of months of planning, collaboration and heartfelt commitment from our team and partners,” said Reem Bardan, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs at AUS. “Our mission is to open doors for students who need it most, and initiatives like this allow us to engage the community in ways that are both meaningful and impactful. It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many come together to champion educational access and invest in the future of AUS students.”

Get Active for Education was made possible through the generous support of its main sponsors, Alef Group and Crescent Petroleum; its mobility sponsor, smart UAE; and its supporter, The Fresh Market—all of whom share the university’s commitment to making quality education accessible to students from all walks of life.

Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum, and a main sponsor of AUS institutional advancement programs, said: “We are proud to be supporters of AUS and its institutional advancement events to empower the next generation of young people in the region to reach their full potential. We believe that activities like the Get Active for Education can create meaningful connections between students and members of the industry to empower students and prepare them for the future of work.”

Participants also had the option to purchase a limited-edition Get Active for Education t-shirt, generously sponsored by KnoWear, a brand by Najm Suhail Investment, with 100 percent of the proceeds directed to the Pay It Forward scholarship fund. The registration platform offered an option to contribute additional donations, allowing individuals to amplify their impact.

Abdulmunam Mohamed Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of Najm Suhail Investment, said: “Following in the footsteps of Sheikh Zayed, who taught us that a nation's progress begins with education, KnoWear proudly joins hands with AUS to support scholarships and uplift communities through sport. As a brand founded to fund education through every purchase, this collaboration aligns perfectly with our core mission—to create lasting impact by changing the lives of underserved students worldwide.”

Event participants also entered into a raffle draw, powered by Samsung, with prizes distributed at the conclusion of the event. Meanwhile, the AUS Student Council also hosted the ongoing AUS Olympics, featuring sports competitions between the university’s student cultural clubs. The event also offered family-friendly activities, food and beverage outlets and entertainment, making it a meaningful and enjoyable day for the entire AUS community.

For more information about the Pay It Forward campaign or upcoming initiatives by the AUS Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs, visit www.aus.edu/giving.