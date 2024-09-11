Dubai, UAE: Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Security Center 5.12, the latest version of its flagship unified security platform, has officially been approved by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) of Dubai.

Established in 2016, SIRA is a government body regulating the security industry in the Emirate of Dubai. It oversees the private security sector and promotes excellence by adhering to the highest international standards in security services and systems.

The new certification marks a key milestone for Genetec, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the customers.

“The SIRA approval is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our deep understanding of the security challenges faced by our customers in the region. Security Center 5.12 not only meets the stringent regulatory standards of Dubai but also sets a new benchmark for security management systems in the UAE. With the SIRA endorsement, Genetec is poised to empower organizations across Dubai with the tools they need to secure their operations effectively and efficiently.,” Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) at Genetec.

As part of its continuous delivery model, Security Center 5.12 lays the groundwork for ambitious new platform features that simplify system configuration, management, and auditing. The latest release also brings many new features, including map enhancements and authentication improvements. The features that are being currently rolled out across the UAE significantly lighten the load of day-to-day activities, allowing operators to focus on tasks that require their immediate attention. This is especially beneficial for those managing large, complex facilities. For more information, please visit https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/security-center-5-12.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com