Dubai, UAE — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of a state-of-the-art experience center in the UAE and the relocation of its Dubai office to accommodate continuous growth in the region.

Named DBXC, the new experience center and office is strategically located at One Central in the Dubai World Trade Centre and features innovative solutions from Genetec and its large ecosystem of industry-leading technology partners. The new facility will serve as a hub for Genetec partners and customers from Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META).

Featuring an on-site Technology Center that operates as a fully functioning Security Operation Center (SOC) which will enable customers and partners from across the META region to see how Genetec solutions can directly enhance their security and operations. Other features include a training center, a modern workspace to accommodate the fast-growing Genetec META team, and partner meeting areas to serve as a hub for collaboration, education, and innovation.

“In an era where threats continue to evolve in sophistication, our commitment to supporting our customers and partners in the region is steadfast," said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa, Genetec Inc. "Our UAE office expansion and new experience center exemplify our dedication to empowering our channel partners and customers with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complex security landscape."

The Dubai Experience Center is the latest addition to the company’s existing experience centers located in Montreal, Paris, London, Singapore, Mexico City, and Washington D.C.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. Today, the company develops solutions designed to improve security, intelligence, and operations for enterprises, governments, and the communities in which we live. Its flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of certified channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2024. Genetec and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.