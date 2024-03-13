AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia – Genesis has successfully captivated car enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province with the grand opening of its state-of-the-art showroom experience in Al Khobar on Feb 27, 2024. This landmark event at Al Majdouie, marked a significant milestone in the brand's commitment to bringing unparalleled luxury, sophisticated design, and cutting-edge innovation to the region's discerning clientele and is the third location in the Kingdom.

"We are not just opening a showroom; we are unveiling a new chapter in luxury automotive experiences in Al Khobar," said Mr. Omar Al Zubaidi, CEO of Genesis Middle East & Africa. "This showroom is a physical embodiment of our commitment to 'Athletic Elegance', blending advanced technology with sophisticated design to offer an unparalleled experience. It represents our dedication to not only meet but exceed the expectations of luxury car enthusiasts in the Eastern Province. We invite everyone to witness the Genesis difference – a harmonious blend of Korean heritage and innovative luxury that redefines the automotive landscape."

“Over the last few years, our country has demonstrated a profound demand for forward-thinking initiatives, embracing innovation and sustainability while delivering unparalleled luxury and performance,” said Eng. Sherif El Gohary, Managing Director of Al Majdouie Genesis. “As we continue to grow in the Kingdom, we are excited about the role Genesis will play in shaping the future of luxury automotive experiences here, creating hubs of luxury, innovation that resonate with the values and aspirations of our country.”

Guests attending the exclusive launch have been treated to a sensory journey as they passed through the 'Genesis Tunnel', a show-stopping experiential pathway that sets the stage for the grand unveiling of the new Al Khobar showroom. This architectural marvel is more than a space; it's a destination designed to showcase Genesis’s dynamism, aesthetic elegance, and technological prowess, offering an extraordinary Korean Hospitality experience that transcends conventional automotive showrooms.

The evening was poised to inspire and engage, with enlightening and insightful speeches by the Genesis Al Khobar team. A deep dive into the brand's core values and its unwavering pursuit of excellence across every facet of the luxury automotive sector, highlighting Genesis's unique blend of traditional Korean hospitality and modern luxury.

Guests were transported to another world by a captivating light show, meticulously orchestrated to bring each section of the new showroom to life. The dramatic illumination is designed to highlight the distinctive features of each Genesis model on display, from the sleek lines of the electric vehicles to the commanding presence of the hero vehicles. The showroom's strategic layout, encompassing the electric vehicle (EV) section, the hero area, and the stage, ensured an immersive visual and auditory experience, allowing guests to intimately connect with the essence of the Genesis lifestyle.

Genesis eagerly anticipated ushering in this new chapter of automotive luxury and excellence in Al Khobar and warmly invited visitors to explore its brand-new showroom, where every detail is designed to provide an unparalleled experience of sophistication and hospitality.

For more information about our models, services, and the grand opening event, please visit https://www.genesis.com/sa-dammam.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com