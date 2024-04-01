Muscat: General Automotive Company (GAC) bagged awards in 3 key categories under the aegis of the Daimler Truck EliteClub program in the MENA region. GAC won ‘Silver’ EliteClass Award for both Parts Performance and Training Activation, and a commendable ‘Bronze’ EliteClass Award for Service Measures.

GAC is the exclusive distributor in Oman for FUSO, an integral part of Daimler AG – one of the most successful automotive companies and the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. FUSO is a leading player in Oman’s commercial vehicle segment, with an extensive range from light commercial vehicles (LCVs), to medium and heavy-duty trucks and buses.

FUSO Oman has built a formidable reputation for quality and durability, and was recently conferred the ‘Historical Sales Award’ for recording the highest sales volumes in the market. FUSO Oman has also won global accolades for its Tailored Driver Training Program, as well as recognition for Service Customer Retention and Parts Sales Marketing.

In 2023, Daimler had kicked off the EliteClub program to recognize the highest performing distribution partners across the Daimler Truck network globally, and to reiterate the fact that high performers play an important role in the sustained success of the brand.

The prestigious EliteClub comprises the "best-of-the-best" business partner from each region, who earn most number of Gold, Silver and Bronze EliteClass Awards. Executives of the highest performers are personally invited to join a grand gala event with Top Managers from Daimler to collect the award on behalf of their teams. The first EliteClub awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Daimler Headquarters in Germany in June 2024.

FUSO Oman has showrooms and services centers in Muscat, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Barka, Sur, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, and Salalah in order to serve customers across the nation.