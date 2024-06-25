Muscat: Gulf Construction Company LLC (GCC), a major infrastructure service provider for Oman’s Oil and Gas sector, has expanded its fleet by inducting large number of Fuso Canter Euro 5 trucks from General Automotive Company LLC (GAC), the authorized FUSO distributor in Oman.

A formal handover ceremony of the first lot of vehicles was held recently in presence of senior representatives from both companies.

This significant fleet induction shows GCC's lasting trust in products (Fuso Canter trucks) as well as After-sales Service of General Automotive Co. GCC cites FUSO's dependability, safety, and sustainability in the tough & challenging oil field conditions of Oman as well as GAC’s nationwide After-sales network, equipped with OPAL Certified workshops in Oil & Gas areas, as key factors for its decision for buying Fuso Canter trucks. Over the past few years, GCC has acquired a fleet of over 70 Fuso trucks, underscoring their trust & reliability in the FUSO brand's sales & aftersales performance as well as the cost-effectiveness.

Commenting on the new acquisition, Amur Al Mahri of GCC stated, “We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with GAC. Fuso trucks have proven to be a reliable choice, offering cost-effective solutions and ensuring minimal downtime through their excellent after-sales service network & highly trained staff. The new TF Canter Euro V trucks perfectly complement our existing fleet, offering outstanding fuel efficiency, cleaner emissions, and the latest safety features to keep our operator safe and comfortable.”

The TF Canter Euro V is a recent addition to the Fuso product lineup and it is powered by a 2998 cc, Turbocharged Diesel Engine that delivers outstanding performance with a maximum power output of 150 PS at 3500 RPM and a peak torque of 370 Nm at 1320 RPM. This engine is not only powerful but also clean and extremely eco-friendly.

Safety remains a top priority for GCC, with operations demanding vehicles that can withstand harsh conditions while maintaining high performance and comfort. The Fuso TF Canter Euro V perfectly fits this requirement - disc brakes with ABS and EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual airbags for driver and co-driver, and a Brake Overdrive System ensure maximum control and occupant protection. This combination of power, efficiency, and safety makes the Fuso TF Canter Euro V the ideal choice for GCC's demanding operations.

“We are proud to deliver these exceptional new-technology Fuso trucks to our long-standing business associate, Gulf Construction Company and are glad to be living up to their trust through our excelled sales & after-sales support," said Manoj Ranade, General Manager of GAC. "Their continued trust in our brand is a testament to the quality and capabilities of our vehicles as well as wide network of after-sales facilities across the Sultanate of Oman. We look forward to supporting & being a part of GCC's success for many years to come.”

GCC, known for its extensive services to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and its contractors, has consistently chosen Fuso trucks due to their exceptional ability to operate in rugged environments. The company's decision is driven by the FUSO trucks' high uptime, excellent operational efficiency and the after-sales support, which are critical in the challenging terrain of oil and gas fields in Oman.

