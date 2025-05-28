General Assembly (GA) Bahrain, a pioneer in tech education and career transformation, and KPMG in Bahrain, a leading professional services company, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration is specifically designed to establish a solid pipeline of talented technology professionals, enabling Bahrain's workforce and fueling digital transformation across industries.

Most significantly, KPMG has demonstrated a vision-oriented approach in talent hiring by recognizing the potential of students with various academic backgrounds who have graduated from the training of GA. So far, KPMG has hired eleven of GA's graduates, which stands testament to the success of the program. One of them graduated with a major in physics and is now a part of KPMG’s coding team, which clearly reflects the effectiveness of GA’s programs which help professionals evolve in their careers. The KPMG leadership team are also aware of how digital skills can be leveraged across a range of functions effectively, i.e., a data analytics graduate, for instance, can be a high-performing professional within a HR team by leveraging their skills to deliver on critical people analytics to drive better recruitment, retention, and employee engagement.

Under the terms of the MoU, General Assembly Bahrain will offer its specialized corporate training programs to KPMG professionals, enhancing their skills in critical areas of technology and fostering a culture of continuous learning and innovation within the firm. This partnership signifies a mutual commitment to develop a highly skilled workforce capable of navigating the complexities of the digital age.

“Our partnership with KPMG reflects a bold commitment to unlock and enable the Tech Talent in Bahrain,” said Ahlam Oun, Bahrain Director at General Assembly. “By embracing both traditional and non-traditional Tech graduates from General Assembly, and embedding them across departments to drive digital transformation, KPMG is redefining what talent enablement looks like. Their prioritization of Bahraini tech talent makes them the ideal partner on the speed train to the future - fueling innovation, inclusion, and impact at every turn.”

Jamal Fakhro, KPMG Managing Partner, commented: "Investing in the future generation of young leaders is crucial for KPMG to deliver exceptional value to our clients and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic progress. Our positive experience with General Assembly graduates has demonstrated the strength of their training and their ability to quickly integrate and contribute to our teams. This MoU formalizes our commitment to partner with GA Bahrain to secure a pipeline of high-performing skilled professionals who will be essential to drive digital transformation within the marketplace."

The collaboration between General Assembly Bahrain with KPMG reiterates the mutual intent to create a technologically and dynamically skilled workforce in Bahrain in alignment with the Kingdom's vision of having a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

About General Assembly:

General Assembly Bahrain plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. Offering courses in software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, General Assembly Bahrain aligns its curriculum with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcomes rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

About KPMG International

KPMG firms operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

About KPMG in Bahrain

KPMG in Bahrain was founded in 1968 and has served the marketplace for over 55 years. Supporting clients across the private, public and development sector, we have over 420 professionals led by 11 partners. KPMG in Bahrain also provides a full range of Tech, Data, AI, ESG, and HR advisory services through our global alliances with Oracle, ServiceNow, OutSystems and SAP. Our Center of Excellence on LowCode provides clients with innovative solutions by leveraging the lowcode technology both in the Kingdom of Bahrain and across our wider KPMG network, while building local capabilities through young Bahraini coders and tech professionals.