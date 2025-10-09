Led by UK-trained Early Years specialists following British EYFS curriculum

New provision part of school’s wider expansion, with Year 9 introduced in 2026

DUBAI, UAE: GEMS Royal Dubai School (RDS), one of Dubai’s leading British curriculum schools, will open a brand-new nursery provision in January 2026, welcoming children from age two and thereby extending the school’s high-quality education journey from Early Years right through to Secondary.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the Mirdif community, where RDS has been a trusted education provider since 2005. The school is now extending its hallmark of academic excellence and nurturing care to its youngest learners.

The dedicated nursery will cater to children aged 24 to 36 months and will be located within the secure RDS campus, complete with its own separate entrance. The nursery will provide a Reggio-inspired, play-based approach to learning following the British Early Years Foundation Stage curriculum.

Led by experienced, UK-trained Early Years specialists, the nursery will have a strong focus on developing communication, social interaction, physical growth, and early cognitive skills. Small class sizes will ensure personalised care and attention, with RDS parents and families supported with flexible timings.

Jan Steel, Principal/CEO of GEMS Royal Dubai School, said: “This new provision allows us to offer families a seamless British education journey from age two onwards, all within the same trusted school community. We are delighted to be extending our ‘Royal Standard’ of care and learning to our youngest learners, ensuring they receive the very best start in life.”

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “At GEMS Education, our purpose has always been to serve families and communities with world-class learning opportunities. The expansion of GEMS Royal Dubai School to include a nursery is a clear reflection of that commitment, while also aligning with the UAE’s vision to provide every child with access to exceptional early years education.”

The launch of the nursery is part of RDS’ broader expansion, which includes the introduction of Year 9 in August 2026, embodying the next step towards becoming a full through school up to Year 13, offering GCSE, BTEC, and A-level pathways. RDS is also set to open its brand-new secondary campus in August 2026.

Founded in 2005, GEMS Royal Dubai School is rated ‘Very Good’ by KHDA with an ‘Outstanding’ Early Years provision, as well as ‘Outstanding in all categories’ by British Schools Overseas (BSO). It offers a holistic education underpinned by academic excellence, pastoral care, and strong community values.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

