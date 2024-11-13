Aimed at supporting schools across the world to achieve sustainable success

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has announced the launch of First Schools Management Services, its new division dedicated to improving school management and performance across the globe, beyond the UAE. Building on more than 65 years of educational expertise, this new initiative aims to offer high-quality management and school improvement services tailored to meet the specific needs of schools around the world.

First Schools Management Services by GEMS Education, with offices in Dubai and London, will partner with schools in both the independent and state sectors worldwide to enhance operational efficiencies, raise standards of education, and support leadership in achieving sustainable success and growth.

First Schools Management Services is founded on the core values that have distinguished GEMS as a global leader in education. Mobilising multidisciplinary teams with deep expertise, First Schools Management Services tailors its services to schools’ needs and goals, covering every aspect of school management.

GEMS Education has already received numerous requests from schools to establish this service, underscoring the global demand for high-quality school management and improvement solutions.

Mr Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education and Varkey Foundation, whose entrepreneurial and philanthropic work has seen him named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, launch the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize, and sign The Giving Pledge, said: “Our vision at GEMS has always been to make quality education accessible to every learner. Schools around the world face numerous challenges, but with the right management services tailored to their unique needs, they can focus on what truly matters – delivering exceptional education to their students. For over six decades, we’ve gained invaluable expertise, and through First Schools Management Services, we aim to share this knowledge to support schools across the globe.”

Building on GEMS’ global network of schools and expert educators, First Schools Management Services brings a wealth of knowledge and resources to every partnership. Client schools benefit from the insights GEMS has gained from operating in diverse international contexts, alongside locally relevant strategies that resonate with each school community.

The achievements within GEMS reflect a dedication to excellence and innovation in education. The group has consistently achieved outstanding academic results, with students excelling in international examinations, university placements, and national academic competitions. Highlights include:

Record-breaking exam results, with GEMS students consistently surpassing national and international averages in examinations, with high numbers of students achieving top scores in IB, GCSE, A-level, CBSE, ICSE, and ISC exams leading to outstanding inspection outcomes across all curricula.

University success, with GEMS graduates securing placements at the world’s most prestigious universities, including Ivy League and Russell Group institutions, reflecting the high standards of education provided.

Holistic achievements that extend beyond academics, with GEMS students excelling in arts, sports, STEM, and service learning, achieving recognitions that highlight their versatility and dedication.

Exceptional growth and performance across the GEMS portfolio of schools and services.

The excellence achieved by GEMS is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of its staff, whose passion, innovation, and dedication drive the organisation’s success. The group’s professional development programmes are designed to empower staff with the latest technologies, resources, methodologies, and expertise, enabling them to deliver the highest standards of teaching and learning for all students.

Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at GEMS Education, commented: “With a rich heritage of over six decades in education, GEMS Education has gained deep insights into effective school management. We will draw on all this experience to help schools throughout the world streamline operations, enhance communication, and support data-driven decision-making. By building on our legacy of excellence and innovation, we will continue to create environments where students and educators around the world can thrive.”

Drawing on the global presence of GEMS and its blend of local knowledge and international best practices, First Schools Management Services is ideally placed to assist schools in their aspirations for growth, creating learning environments that meet the needs of communities and that provide world-class education that truly prepares students to succeed in a rapidly evolving world.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the oldest and largest K-12 private education providers in the world and a trusted and highly regarded choice for quality education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means.

Having started with a single school run from a private home in Dubai, GEMS remains a family business to this day. Its inspiring Founder, Sunny Varkey, and his son, Dino Varkey, who is Group Chief Executive Officer, are responsible for providing vision, insight, and strategy across the organisation.

Every day, GEMS has the privilege of educating students from over 176 countries through its owned and managed schools globally. And through its growing network, as well as charitable contributions, it is fulfilling the GEMS vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every learner.

Every year, students graduating from GEMS schools progress to the world’s best universities. Over the past five years, GEMS students have been accepted into over 1,050 universities in 53 countries including all eight Ivy League universities in the US and all 24 Russell Group universities and colleges in the UK.

