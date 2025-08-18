Backed by neuroscience and global research, BEYOND100 integrates simple, age-appropriate habits into daily school life

integrates simple, age-appropriate habits into daily school life Four powerful domains guide the BEYOND100 movement, helping learners move more, nourish themselves better, think deeper, and rest fully

movement, helping learners move more, nourish themselves better, think deeper, and rest fully ‘The world needs this movement’, says renowned international longevity expert, Professor Hans Meij who will be Chairperson of BEYOND100

DUBAI, UAE – GEMS Education today launches BEYOND100, a groundbreaking longevity and wellbeing movement that equips students with the tools to thrive at school and far beyond using proven science and Japanese-inspired practices.

The initiative equips learners with proven, science-backed habits to enhance health, purpose, and resilience, aiming to prepare them not only for academic success but for a long, fulfilling life. Rooted in Japanese longevity principles and global research, BEYOND100 embeds simple, age-appropriate practices into daily school life supported by wearables for students.

Four powerful domains form the foundation of BEYOND100:

Move More – Encouraging regular physical activity to boost energy, focus, and lifelong fitness.

– Encouraging regular physical activity to boost energy, focus, and lifelong fitness. Nourish Better – Inspiring balanced, mindful eating for sustained wellbeing.

– Inspiring balanced, mindful eating for sustained wellbeing. Think Deeper – Building emotional resilience, curiosity, and cognitive agility.

– Building emotional resilience, curiosity, and cognitive agility. Rest Fully – Promoting quality sleep and recovery to maximise performance and mental health.

Launching first at GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), BEYOND100 will be integrated across all year groups and woven into every aspect of the school experience, from PE classes and meal options to dedicated wellbeing sessions and cross-curricular projects.

The programme’s impact will be supported by leading experts, cutting-edge technology, and targeted tracking tools to help students set goals and monitor progress. Families will also be invited to take part, ensuring a whole-community approach to wellbeing.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation, set out the vision: “As educators, we have a responsibility to prepare our students not just for exams, but for healthy, purposeful lives. BEYOND100 is our commitment to equipping young people with the knowledge, habits, and mindset to flourish – now and for decades to come.”

Professor JJ (Hans) Meij, Vice-President (International Affairs) Amsterdam UMC and Director of the Academy for Health Longevity, NUS Singapore, a longevity expert with more than 45 years’ healthcare experience, said BEYOND100 was the first school initiative installing these life-enhancing habits in students across all age groups.

“The world needs this movement,” said Professor Meij, who be Chairperson for BEYOND 100. “Good health and longevity starts the moment you are born. We will be educating our students from the youngest age the three key pillars for a long and happy life: a healthy body, mental wellbeing, and a good social network (‘social health’).”

Dr Andrew Steele, internationally renowned longevity expert and best-selling author of Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old, and Global Advisor for BEYOND100, explained the science behind the approach.

“We now know from longevity science that ageing is a gradual, lifelong process – and that getting good habits started in youth can slow down that process and keep us healthier for longer,” he said. “We also know that, if today’s students live to 100, there will be huge strides in longevity medicine in that time, and I’m looking forward to helping us benefit from these exciting advances.”

Adding the nutritional dimension, Michiko Tomioka, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Certified Dietitian Nutritionist, and globally recognised Special Advisor to BEYOND100, highlighted the Japanese values at its heart that are confirmed by medical research.

“I am so honoured and excited to be a part of this project with so many possibilities for students. I believe as humans, we all respect and harmonise with community and nature. This, or wakei (和敬) – harmony and respect – is the element of the Japanese spirit, and students will use this to anchor themselves into lifelong healthy living,” she said.

Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Corporate Head of Wellbeing at GEMS Education and corporate lead for BEYOND100, added: “By embedding daily habits into our culture, we are empowering students to take ownership of their wellbeing. We’re creating an environment where every child can learn, grow, and develop the resilience needed for a happy, long life.”

With BEYOND100, GEMS Education reinforces its position as a leader in holistic education, ensuring that every student graduates from school not only with strong academic results, but with the tools to live well, for life.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

