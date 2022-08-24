Over 3,120 GEMS students from 22 schools in the UAE and Qatar sat nearly 22,700 GCSEs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – GEMS Education’s British curriculum schools today celebrated another stellar year of GCSE results to complete a bumper season of examination successes across the network.

A total of 3,128 students from 22 GEMS schools took nearly 22,700 IGCSE/GCSEs this year. Across the GEMS network, 1,552 students achieved top grades of 9-8 (equivalent to A*), 42% of entries attained grades 9-7 (A*-A), and 82% of entries were awarded grades 9-4 (A*-C).

Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Congratulations to all our GCSE students, who have performed incredibly well and delivered a stellar set of results.

“Our students are surpassing the UK national average and every single one of them, regardless of their grades, should be proud of their achievements. Their excellent set of results will stand them in good stead as they move on to the next exciting stage of their academic journey at their schools.

“These GCSE results bring to a close an impressive school exam season that has seen pupils from across GEMS’ different curricula put the challenges of the pandemic well behind them and press on towards their aspirations with a positive and confident attitude.”

Highlights from across the GEMS family of schools include:

Jumeirah College Dubai saw and 55% at 9-8 (A*) and 73% of all grades at 9-7 (A*-A), with 89% of students receiving at least one grade at 9-8 (A*).

GEMS Wellington International School returned 39% of all grades at 9-8 (A*) and 57% at 9-7 (A*-A).

GEMS Wellington Academy – Al Khail secured 30% of all grades at 9-8 (A*) and 54% at 9-7 (A*-A).

GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis had 31% of all grades at 9-8 (A*) and 48% of all grades at 9-7 (A*A).

Matthew Burfield, Vice President – Education, GEMS Education and Principal/CEO of GEMS Founders School – Dubai, said: “The last three years have been extremely challenging for all of us but especially for our students who have been working towards public examinations. We are all aware of the situation faced by students in 2020 and 2021 who were awarded grades based on teacher and centre-assessed grades. In 2022, we realised that students were going back into the exam halls and this would be a daunting thought for all of them.

“The level of resilience shown by them, their families and our teachers at GEMS Founders School - Dubai and across GEMS Education was incredible. Our IGCSE/GCSE results, which have just been published, show that all the hard work and determination was worthwhile. To emerge from the situation we faced - adjusting to remote learning, COVID restrictions, and the overwhelming impact that the pandemic had on families and staff - with such an amazing set of results, is really special.”

Sarah O’Regan, Principal/CEO GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, said: “Everybody at WSO is so incredibly proud of this group of students, who have succeeded so well irrespective of the challenges that we all know they have had to face. This set of results are a testament to their hard work and focus, the loving support of their families, and the diligent guidance of their teachers and all staff here at WSO.

“It’s always a special and uplifting day, to see students receive the key to the next phase of the educational journey, and we are most proud of the fact that the vast majority of these students are choosing to continue this journey with us. Whether taking A-Levels, IBDP, BTEC or one of our bespoke programmes, there is a path for every one of them here, and we are excited to help them continue to write their own stories and realise their ambitions.”

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers. It is a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region. As a company founded in the UAE in 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates 63 schools and educates over 130,000 students in the MENA region; and through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions is fulfilling the founder’s vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

