CAIRO – As the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) opens its doors to the world, Cemex Egypt proudly reflects on its role as one of the earliest supporters of one of the century's most significant cultural projects. The company’s involvement in this national landmark demonstrates its long-standing commitment to Egypt, its heritage, and its future.

Cemex Egypt received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Grand Egyptian Museum’s management in recognition of its financial support and contribution to the project since its inception, a gesture that highlights the GEM’s appreciation for its partners who believed in its vision from the start. This recognition reflects Cemex’s ongoing commitment to Egyptian society and its dedication to contributing to national initiatives that enhance Egypt’s cultural and civilizational standing globally.

Antonio Diaz, President of Cemex Egypt & UAE, stated: "It is a profound honor for us at Cemex to have contributed to the Grand Egyptian Museum. From the very beginning, we believed in this project—not only as a monumental architectural achievement, but as a tribute to the spirit of Egypt. Our contribution reflects our commitment to this nation, to its people, and to preserving a heritage that continues to inspire the world."

Cemex Egypt also extended its sincere congratulations to everyone who contributed to the realization of this inspiring project, and to the Egyptian people, for whom the Museum stands as a source of national pride and a symbol of a civilization that continues to influence humanity and inspire generations. The Grand Egyptian Museum is not merely an extraordinary architectural accomplishment; it is a living testament to a civilization that laid the foundations of history and a cultural beacon for generations to come.

