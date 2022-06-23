Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Geidea, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Nayifat, one of the pioneers in the financing space in KSA.

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will provide Nayifat’s customers with a full suite of POS solutions. This will empower merchants with the ability to accept payments via numerous methods – including contactless cards and wearable devices through Geidea’s POS terminals and Tap-on-Phone solutions.

Additionally, merchants will be benefit from a simplified repayments solution through Geidea’s POS terminals. Going forward with the initiative, merchants will be able to allocate payments towards utilities such as their rent or maintenance of their offices, through Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminals by automatically setting aside a percentage or amount of monthly revenue towards their payment obligations. The solution thus automates the entire process - making it seamless and secure.

Abdullah Alshowaier, Chief Business Officer at Geidea said: “As one of the most respected names in the financing sector, Nayifat has a longstanding reputation for providing innovative and financing solutions to customers across the Kingdom. This partnership will enable us to bring our payment and e-commerce solutions to several people that use their services, and help their borrowers and SME customers take advantage of some of the latest technologies aimed at providing a seamless and convenient payment experience.”

Abdulmohsen Alsowailem MD & CEO at Nayifat, said: “We are delighted to team up with Geidea, a market leader in payment solutions. This partnership will enable us to offer our SME customers with a best in class experience whenever they make payments. The Point of Sale (POS) financing product is definitely set to satisfy business needs allowing companies to streamline cash flows and finances, which is the key driver for Nayifat as we go an extra mile to raise the bar for structured finance product offering, to continuously support SMEs in line with the 2030 vision”

