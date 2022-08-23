The solutions will enable the acceptance of payments across multiple digital platforms, including through Geidea point-of-sale (POS)

Cairo, Egypt: Geidea, the largest fintech company in Saudi Arabia by market share, has partnered with the digital financial services platform MOXEY to standardize digital payments for merchants in mobility and freight sector.

The partnership enables MOXEY merchants network with a suite of payment solutions with Geidea's innovative acceptance solutions, making it possible for MSMEs to accept any digital payment, including credit and debit cards through Geidea’s POS, contactless technologies, and QR codes.

Ahmed Nader, general manager at Geidea Egypt said: “We are delighted to partner with MOXEY to develop integrated digital payment solutions for land freight merchants and power MOXEY’s vision to increase financial inclusion.”

The partnership allows merchants to build better credit profiles and access new funding opportunities by making it possible for MSMEs to accept payments through formal digital channels.

Sherif Mohsen, Co-founder & Chief Operating Officer, MOXEY said: “By widening access to digital payments across multiple platforms, we can serve the underserved and enable MSMEs to participate in the digital economy. It’s both good for economic development, job creation, and the realization of many United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The provision of digital channels also creates new opportunities to enhance engagement between merchants and beneficiaries through the creation of loyalty schemes, offers, and discounts for MOXEY end users.”

Ahmed Magdy, Senior Commercial Director at Geidea Egypt continued: “MOXEY’s comprehensive suite of digital solutions and now with our partnership will give MSMEs and underbanked entrepreneurs access to some of the best financial technologies. We are delighted that by digitizing the payments ecosystem and stepping towards a NEO bank for the mobility sector, Geidea and MOXEY are achieving some of the core financial inclusion objectives laid out by central banks across the region.”

Ayman Dababneh, Regional Head of Business Launch stated: “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with a world-class regional service provider to empower our merchant network with vital digital tools they need to manage their business through a service-focused approach to enabling success, enhancing impact, and encouraging MSMEs growth.”

About MOXEY

MOXEY is democratizing access to digital payment channels for businesses, empowering them with modern financial tools that streamline daily operations, and encourage growth while boosting financial inclusion for the underserved and unbanked.

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technology, Point-of-Sale (POS), and business management solutions for financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. Founded locally in Saudi Arabia in 2008 by entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, Geidea’s mission is to empower merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their businesses.