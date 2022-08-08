Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Geidea, a leading Fintech company in Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Nana Direct – a Saudi-based online grocery shopping platform – to enable the acceptance of digital payments for Nana delivery network in addition to providing customers with the best online grocery delivery customer experience.

As part of the collaboration, Geidea will equip Nana’s delivery network with one its leading payments solution, Go Smart, enabling them to accept digital payments across Saudi Arabia.

Abdullah Alshowaier, Chief Business Officer at Geidea said: “We are delighted to partner with Nana, a pioneering online grocery platform serving a wide network of customers across the Kingdom. As people shop online more than ever before, the provision of smart solutions will empower their customers to make payments with ease through Geidea’s safe and seamless technologies. This collaboration will also strengthen our agility in the payments space and further support to our efforts to support SMEs and increase digital transactions in the country.”

Sami Almuqbel, VP of Business and NanaExpress at NANA commented: “Our partnership with Geidea is very important for us at Nana to help provide our customers with the best in-class customer experience for their online grocery needs specifically through the facilitation of their payment methods through a convenient and secure solution. Through this collaboration with Geidea, a leader within the fintech industry, we will help strengthen our positions as market leaders within the eGrocery Category.”

Nana is revolutionizing the way people shop groceries online by providing instant delivery services across 12 cities in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technology, Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. Founded locally in Saudi Arabia in 2008 by entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, Geidea’s mission is to empower merchants of all types and sizes with the tools to start, manage and grow their business. The company believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. Based in Riyadh, Geidea has more than 1000 employees, 150,000 merchants, and provides support to more than 700,000 payment terminals and ATMs networks within the Kingdom and capturing 75% market share in the sector. The company is rapidly expanding branches in several locations across the GCC, including UAE and Egypt, with an eye to further locations in 2022.

For detailed information, please visit: http://www.geidea.net/

For further information, please contact: geidea@webershandwick.com