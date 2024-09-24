The first vehicle to be launched is the RIDDARA RD6 an EV pickup based on the advanced M.A.P. Architecture

Dubai, UAE: RIDDARA, a 100% electric pickup truck brand under Geely Holding Group, announced that it has officially signed a cooperation agreement with AGMC, one of the UAE’s leading vehicle importers and an authorised distributor for Geely vehicles, marking the upcoming debut of the RIDDARA in the Middle East market.

AGMC enjoys an excellent reputation and a broad customer base in the UAE’s automotive industry. The new agreement empowers RIDDARA to leverage AGMC's professional network and market advantages to quickly introduce the innovative 100% electric pickup truck products to the UAE market, providing local users with unprecedented driving experience and advanced green transportation solutions.

Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO - Geely Group Brands at AGMC, said at the signing ceremony: “We are very pleased to intensify our existing partnership with the Geely Holding Group by introducing the exciting new RIDDARA brand to the UAE market. AGMC has always been committed to leading automotive technology innovation in the UAE market. The arrival of the all-electric RIDDARA pickup truck will undoubtedly further enrich our product lines and bring more choices to consumers in the UAE."

Xia Mo, General Manager of RIDDARA Middle East, said: “We are very much looking forward to the launch of the RIDDARA brand in the UAE market. As one of our most important partners in the Middle East, AGMC's excellent market network and professional capabilities will empower us to deliver a whole new category to the UAE market : an affordable, value-added andhigh-performance fully electric pickup that is capable, practical and thrilling to drive. I am confident that RIDDARA will establish its own target audience among passionate EV enthusiasts that may have never considered a pickup truck before.”

RIDDARA RD6

The first vehicle to be launched in the market will be the RIDDARA RD6, a new pickup set to revolutionize the way EV drivers use their vehicles, taking EV pickup ownership to the next level with a more exciting and enjoyable experience. It is based on the M.A.P. (Multiple Attached Platform ) 100% electric pickup truck platform independently developed by Geely Holding Group. As China's first and only platform built specifically for 100% electric pickup trucks, the M.A.P. platform integrates Geely Group's cutting-edge technology and rich experience in the field of electric vehicles. Through this platform, RIDDARA has not only demonstrated unprecedented electric pickup truck design and performance, but also established new innovations in safety, intelligence and environmental protection.

This latest agreement with AGMC marks RIDDARA’s comprehensive strategy to further develop its international business, and it also heralds a new chapter in Geely Holding Group's expansion within the global electric vehicle market Moving forward, RIDDARA will continue to drive development through innovation and bringing more environmentally friendly, efficient and fun-to-drive electric vehicle products to global consumers.

For more information on the exceptional RIDDARA RD6 and its advanced technologies, please visit www.riddara.ae.

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of RIDDARA to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About RIDDARA

RIDDARA, affiliated to Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely Holding), is a mid to high-end intelligent EV enterprise focusing on the outdoor ecosystem. RIDDARA is an international pickup truck brand owned by Radar Auto. Geely Holding Group founded in 1986, is now managing several leading brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Volvo, and Lotus.

Leveraging the advantageous resources and industrial capabilities of Geely Holding, RIDDARA focuses on the pickup truck segment and seeks differentiated development and strength complementarity with other major Geely brands. RIDDARA has been engaging in product design and R&D with a global vision, focusing on creating outdoor intelligent connected experiences that surpass expectations.