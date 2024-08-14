Growth driven by success in markets such as the UAE, which has enjoyed sales of 3392 Geely vehicles in H1 2024

Dubai, UAE: Geely Auto Group has announced its latest sales data. In the first half of 2024, the company reported a total of 955,730 vehicles sold, marking a 41% increase compared to the same period last year. Notably, the overseas market demonstrated exceptional performance, with Geely International sales reaching 197,428 vehicles, representing a substantial year-on-year growth of over 67%. This growth rate represents a new historical high for the company.

Commenting on the impressive global sales figures for Geely, Yikang Ding (Lucas), Regional Sales Manager, GEELY Auto Middle East, said: “We are thrilled to witness this unprecedented growth of the Geely brand worldwide. These impressive figures make it clear that Geely Auto's high-value proposition is rapidly gaining global recognition. Our growth in the Middle East has been driven by our partnerships with well-established and trusted dealerships such as AGMC, who support our vision to deliver mobility experiences that exceed global expectations. We are grateful to our partners in supporting our global expansion, and look forward to working with AGMC to achieve more exceptional results in the United Arab Emirates in the future.”

Commenting on the success of the Geely brand in the UAE, Dr. Andreas Schaaf, CEO - Geely Group Brands at AGMC, added: “We are proud to have played our own part in this incredible success story since recommencing sales of Geely vehicles in the United Arab Emirates, having enjoyed sales of 3392 vehicles in H1 of 2024 alone. Combining exceptional quality with impressive performance and advanced technologies, all for a highly compelling price point, Geely vehicles offer incredible value to our customers in the UAE. We look forwarding to bringing even more exciting models to the UAE, offering an exceptional ownership experience underpinned by AGMC’s exceptional reputation for aftersales service and customer care.”

Overseas Growth a Key Pillar

The significant expansion in Geely's overseas business underscores the company's steadfast commitment to its globalisation strategy. Geely continues to emphasise a “high-value global expansion” approach, systematically enhancing its global presence through advancements in product development, service quality, channel expansion, and supply chain optimisation.

With the acceleration of Geely's global expansion and the enhancement of its international influence, the company has achieved high-quality market share in multiple countries. As of 31 May 2024, Geely has ranked among the top three in terms of Chinese brand vehicle sales in 14 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the Philippines.

The Coolray SUV, known for its exceptional performance and dynamic design, has not only set new standards for "hot hatch" models domestically, but has also become the top choice for B-segment SUVs internationally. In the first half of 2024, Coolray ranked among the top three Chinese brands in terms of sales in its segments in seven countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar and Panama.

Geely's flagship model, the Monjaro, has set a new record for the brand's overseas sales in the first half of 2024. In terms of sales, the Monjaro is the top three Chinese automotive brands in five countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

2024 is a pivotal year for Geely’s development in global markets, with the annual export target increasing from 330,000 to 380,000 units. Looking ahead, Geely Auto International will further focus on market segmentation, product innovation, brand rejuvenation, and global supply chains enhancement, to ensure sustainable high-quality growth in the global market. Geely Global will also continue to deepen its globalisation strategy, providing more diversified products and high-quality services to all consumers.

To find out more about the exceptional Geely range of passenger cars and SUVs that has driven global success, visit www.geely.ae.

-Ends-

About AGMC

Established in 1976, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers in the UAE for over 50 years, and today offers a full range of exceptional customer support services managed by the finest professionals in the industry and backed by superior after-sales services. The addition of Geely to its line-up is a testament to the company's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative automotive products.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1986 as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). ZGH is a global automotive group that owns several well-known international automotive brands, with operations spanning the automotive value chain, from research, development and design to production, sales and servicing. Today, Geely Holding operates a number of brands including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, ZEEKR, Proton, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus, London Electric Vehicle Company, Farizon Auto, and Cao Cao Mobility. The holding group sold over 2.7 million vehicles in 2023, and has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for the past twelve consecutive years.