Kuwait City, Kuwait – GE Vernova’s Kuwait Technology Center has signed Memorandums of Understanding with two leading Kuwaiti universities to strengthen the company’s support for developing skillsets of young Kuwaiti talent, underscoring GE Vernova’s commitment to support Kuwait’s energy and education sectors in line with Kuwait Vision 2035.

Both MOUs encompass a wide range of potential collaboration activities, such as workshops, site visits, education sessions, internship opportunities for students, guest lectures of GE Vernova experts, and more.

The first MOU was signed on November 20, 2024, with the American International University (AIU) at the GE Vernova Kuwait Technology Center, by Nael AlAwadhi, Member of the Board of Trustees of AIU, and Mariam Alrushaid, Senior Service Director of GE Vernova in Kuwait. Dr. Mohammad Alqattan, Assistant Vice President of Research and External Relations at AIU said: “This Memorandum of Understanding with GE Vernova reflects the American International University’s commitment to building strategic relationships with the private sector and strengthening collaboration with Kuwait’s labor market. This relationship aims to enhance the skills of professionals in both the private and public sectors, contributing to sustainable growth and actively supporting Kuwait’s Vision 2035 across various fields.”

The second MOU was signed on November 21, 2024, with Gulf University of Technology & Science (GUST), by Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of GUST, and Mariam Alrushaid of GE Vernova. Prof. Bassam Alameddine said: "We are excited to formalize the collaboration between GUST and GE Vernova, a relationship that underscores our commitment to advancing educational and professional opportunities for our students. This collaboration will provide our students with invaluable, hands-on experience through internships and research initiatives, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and real-world applications. Additionally, GUST students will have the opportunity to engage in site visits, allowing them to gain direct insights into cutting-edge technologies and practices. GE Vernova’s participation in our events as guest speakers will also enrich our academic environment, fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing on the latest industry trends. This collaboration marks a significant step towards building a dynamic, industry-informed academic experience for GUST students and faculty."

Mariam Alrushaid commented: “These two MOUs reinforce GE Vernova’s long-term commitment to support the advancement of Kuwait’s energy sector, in line with Kuwait Vision 2035. In addition to providing advanced technology and services for Kuwait’s power industry, developing the skillsets of the next generation of Kuwaiti talent with first-hand technology insights and hands-on practical experience is a key pillar of this commitment. We are very proud to collaborate with two of the leading universities for young engineers in Kuwait, AIU and GUST, and we are excited to further support Kuwait on its energy transition journey.”

GE Vernova has been supporting the growth and evolution of Kuwait’s power generation sector for more than 50 years, and today GE Vernova’s technologies help generate up to 44% of Kuwait’s electricity. In cooperation with KDIPA and in line with KDIPA’s objectives, GE Vernova’s Kuwait Technology Center focuses on local talent and skills development and transfer of knowledge and expertise to Kuwaitis, building a strong legacy and commitment to developing local, high-value professionals who will lead the nation into a more sustainable future.

