Dammam, Saudi Arabia – GE Vernova, Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is participating in Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) Forum & Exhibition 2025 taking place from 13 - 16 January at the Dhahran Expo in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. In its 10th year, iktva 2025 is Aramco’s premier event bringing together stakeholders to discuss past progress and future plans, and to foster collaboration, networking and innovation to support the iktva program. Iktva is Aramco’s initiative to boost local content within its supply chain by advancing the localization of goods and services.

At the event, GE Vernova’s experts will share first-hand insights to the latest technology developments and market trends at the Forum, as well as in multimedia presentations and activities at stand GS02 in Hall 4. These engagements will elaborate on the company’s successful localization efforts, as well as its electrification and decarbonization solutions, and breakthrough technologies that are supporting the Kingdom’s energy transition and Saudi Vision 2030.

We are excited to be part of Aramco’s iktva 2025, one of the key platforms for the energy industry to meet in Saudi Arabia”, said Hisham Al Bahkali, President of GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia. “It is an excellent forum to exchange with top leaders of the energy sector, meet with key customers and stakeholders, and discuss how GE Vernova’s solutions can help to decarbonize the energy industry, as well as opportunities for further localization in the Kingdom.

GE Vernova has been contributing to Saudi Arabia’s energy needs for almost 90 years, and we are proud to continuously increase local content in our technology, develop Saudi talent, and work closely with our Saudi customers and suppliers to grow technology exports from the Kingdom to the wider region and to the world, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

GE Vernova’s investments in the Kingdom include the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus in Dammam, which encompasses a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines; a facility equipped to roll out gas turbines and their components; the GE Vernova Decarbonization Center of Excellence for the Middle East & North Africa (MENA); and a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center for the remote monitoring of power generation assets. Last year, GE Vernova successfully rolled out its first H-class gas turbine unit completed in Dammam.

The GEMTEC facility is also a strong contributor to the Kingdom’s export sector by serving customers in 40 countries with goods and services. It has also exported more than 200 gas turbine modules, contributing to the generation of more than 11 GW of electricity around the world. As part of its localization efforts, GE Vernova has developed a large and constantly growing local supply chain with approximately 150 qualified Saudi suppliers.

GE Vernova also plays an important role in supporting electrification in Saudi Arabia through the Khobar Integration Facility (KIF), which rolls out grid solutions. GE Vernova is also supplying 380 kV T155 gas-insulated substations (GIS) for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project, the world’s largest utility-scale hydrogen plant to be powered entirely by renewable energy.

These technologies, which support the Kingdom’s long-term net-zero by 2060 goals, will be on display and under discussion at GE Vernova’s stand GS02 in Hall 4. In addition to models of F-class and H-class gas turbines, there will be demonstrations on grid digitalization software concerning control, monitoring, protection and management solutions, as well as events for students and presentations on grid resiliency software and other decarbonization and electrification topics.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

