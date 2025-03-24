Complex task requires skilled personnel with extensive training and practical experience, including special certifications and accreditation

Strategic collaboration supports Vision 2030 and local talent development

Riyadh, SAUDI ARABIA - GE Vernova, Inc. (NYSE: GEV) and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) have announced the successful completion of the first gas turbine outage entirely planned and executed by GE Vernova’s Saudi engineers and specialists. This project at SEC's 8th power plant in Riyadh highlights both companies' commitment to fostering local talent and promoting localization within Saudi Arabia's energy sector, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

This achievement comes just months after GE Vernova, in the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy, celebrated the successful rollout of the first H-class gas turbine unit completed at the GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT) facility in Dammam.

The 8th power plant in Riyadh is a strategic facility that plays a crucial role in addressing the growing electricity demands of the capital. With a production capacity exceeding 1,700 megawatts, it significantly enhances the stability of the electrical grid in Riyadh and its surrounding areas. The plant comprises several blocks, one of which is equipped with four of GE Vernova’s 7F gas turbines, collectively capable of producing close to 500 megawatts.

The maintenance, led by GE Vernova’s Gas Power One Field Services team in collaboration with SEC’s teams, was crucial for ensuring the reliability and efficiency of the power generation assets. It required meticulous planning and execution, demonstrating the culmination of a decade of comprehensive training, certifications, accreditations, practical experience, and professional development for Saudi talent.

Male and female Saudi engineers and specialists at the 8th power plant prioritized rigorous safety protocols and successfully completed the project on schedule, supported by GE Vernova’s Live Outage platform. This digital tool enhances field execution through standardized procedures, streamlined tasks and safety best practices.

GE Vernova’s power plant outage services team brings extensive experience in optimizing power plant performance through expert maintenance, repairs, and upgrades. This Saudi-led initiative marks a pivotal step in enhancing plant efficiency and the long-term reliability of power units.

Engineer Abdulaziz Saeed Al-Shumaila, Head of Power Generation Operations in the Central Region, Saudi Electricity Company, said, “We are committed to providing reliable and stable power supply for the Kingdom. GE Vernova’s Saudi-led outage at the 8th power plant marks a new era in the Saudi power sector, underscoring our commitment to driving innovation and developing local talent. Through our strategic collaboration with GE Vernova, we aim to empower more Saudi engineers and specialists to assume advanced leadership and technical roles within the Kingdom’s robust energy ecosystem. This collaboration will also contribute to local skills development initiatives, supporting the achievement of Vision 2030 goals.”

Hisham Al Bahkali, President of GE Vernova, Saudi Arabia, noted, “Our successful maintenance project at Riyadh’s 8th power plant showcases the Kingdom's local talent in driving a more sustainable energy future, directly supporting Vision 2030. This achievement demonstrates Saudi engineers' capabilities in managing complex energy projects. Our ongoing collaboration with SEC will further advance the Kingdom’s energy transformation and cultivate national competencies.”

He added, “This accomplishment caps a remarkable year for GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, notably the rollout of the first H-Class gas turbine at the GESAT facility. This advanced turbine is set to power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant (ISPP), highlighting our commitment to supporting national strategies, including Vision 2030.”

In 2024, GE Vernova secured its largest-ever Middle East & Africa order for six 7HA.03 gas turbines, two 7E.03 units, and a 21-year maintenance agreement for Saudi Arabia's Taiba 1 and Qassim 1 power plants. The company also completed FEED studies exploring decarbonization options for three Saudi Arabian cogeneration plants, potentially reducing carbon emissions using pre- and post-combustion technologies.

For nearly 90 years, GE Vernova has contributed to Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, supporting economic diversification, localization, and talent development. Employing more than 850 people in Saudi Arabia, GE Vernova’s investments include the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus in Dammam, which features a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, the GE MENA Decarbonization Center of Excellence, and GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT).

With its spin-off from GE and commencement of independent trading on the NYSE on April 2, 2024, GE Vernova’s extensive technology base - including approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines - plays a vital role in the energy transition in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

This document contains forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These forward-looking statements often address GE Vernova’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and the expected performance of its products, the impact of its services and the results they may generate or produce, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about planned and potential transactions, investments or projects and their expected results and the impacts of macroeconomic and market conditions and volatility on the Company’s business operations, financial results and financial position and on the global supply chain and world economy.

About GE Vernova:

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. GE Vernova’s Gas Power business engineers advanced, efficient natural gas-powered technologies and services, along with decarbonization solutions that aim to help electrify a lower carbon future. It is a global leader in gas turbines and gas power plant technologies and services with the industry’s largest installed base of approximately 7,000 gas turbines.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

