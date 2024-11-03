Whitepaper on Securing Smart Grids: Strategies and Best Practices highlights how software will play a bigger role in managing a safe, secure, and reliable grid and help reduce cyber-attacks in the utilities industry

Dubai, UAE – GE Vernova, Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is participating at ADIPEC 2024, taking place from 4 – 7 November at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). ADIPEC is one of the world's largest energy shows and GE Vernova's team will be showcasing technologies that are helping communities across the world maintain reliable, affordable, and secure electricity systems, while also increasing access to power and reducing carbon emissions. GE Vernova’s participation at ADIPEC will include interactive activities on stand 7135 in Hall 7, and speaking sessions covering a wide range of topics including: the future of energy, the role of hydrogen, financing the energy transition, accelerating the journey to net zero, and the grid of the future.

Smart grids can harness real-time data, automation, and advanced control systems to optimize energy flow, enhance resilience, and integrate renewable sources. However, as the sector relies more on digital interconnected systems, the risk of cyberattacks has increased dramatically, making cybersecurity a critical component of any smart grid infrastructure. In Q2 2024, corporate networks experienced a 30% increase in weekly attacks compared to the same period in 2023[1]. Grid operators and utilities recognize that software needs to play a bigger role in managing a safe, secure, and reliable grid. This is the premise of GE Vernova’s newly published whitepaper on, Securing Smart Grids: Strategies and Best Practices.

The white paper provides a comprehensive approach to smart grids vulnerability assessments and risk management, offering guidance on identifying and evaluating potential weaknesses, including:

Leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to strengthen grid security

Adopting secure communication protocols

Implementing industry best practices such as asset management, zero trust architecture and patch management

A case study on a utility in the UAE which highlights an example of a tailored security solution aimed at minimizing cyberattack surface, enhancing access requirements, and mitigating operational risks

“The digital transformation of the grid is becoming a mission critical endeavor to optimize grid operations, ensuring a steadfast, efficient, and secure electricity supply, especially with the integration of more renewable energy sources,” said Bernard Dagher, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer of GE Vernova's Grid Solutions in the Middle East & Africa. “At GE Vernova, we understand the importance of collaborating with our customers and industry stakeholders to implement robust cybersecurity measures across energy and utilities to prevent disruptions.”

GE Vernova spun-off from GE (NYSE: GE) and began trading as an independent company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 2, 2024. Building on over 130 years of experience, and with approximately 55,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines, GE Vernova's technology base helps generate about 25% of the world's electricity and has a meaningful role to play in the energy transition.

For decades, GE Vernova has contributed to the development of the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) energy infrastructure, supporting economic diversification, localization, high value exports, and talent development efforts. In Saudi Arabia, the company’s investments in the Kingdom include the GE Manufacturing and Technology Center (GEMTEC) campus in Dammam, which encompasses a Service and Repairs Center for gas turbines, the GE MENA Decarbonization Center of Excellence, a Monitoring & Diagnostics Center for the remote monitoring of power generation assets, and GE Saudi Advanced Turbines (GESAT) for gas turbines and components in Saudi Arabia. In July 2024, GE Vernova rolled out first H-Class gas turbine completed at Saudi Arabia GESAT facility and the company continues to support Saudi Vision 2030. Other investments in the GCC include the GE Kuwait Technology Center and the Jebel Ali Service Center in the UAE.

About GE Vernova, Inc.

GE Vernova, Inc. (NYSE: GEV) invites you to visit GE Vernova's stand 7135 in Hall 7 at ADNEC to explore, interact, and immerse yourself in a unique display of industry-leading technology and solutions that are electrifying, decarbonizing, and shaping the future of energy.

Our global team of energy industry experts will also be available to present advanced solutions and respond to your questions.

Follow #GEVernovaAtADIPEC and around the region on LinkedIn

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company’s purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business electrifies the world with advanced grid technologies and systems, enabling power transmission and distribution from the point of generation to point of consumption, and supporting a decarbonized and secured energy transition.

Media Contact:

Abeer Masood

Communications Director – Middle East & Africa

GE Vernova

abeer.masood@ge.com

Nivine William

Burson

Nivine.william@bursonglobal.com

[1] https://blog.checkpoint.com/research/check-point-research-reports-highest-increase-of-global-cyber-attacks-seen-in-last-two-years-a-30-increase-in-q2-2024-global-cyber-attacks/