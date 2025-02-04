Dubai, United Arab Emirates: GCG Enterprise Solutions, which serves from within Ghobash Group – a leading and diversified UAE-based business conglomerate, has announced the latest addition to its growing strategic portfolio of AV solutions partners with “Rocware” - A leading global technology-driven company specializing in next-generation enterprise Unified Communications (UC) products.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Shenzhen, and Amsterdam, with a network of global partners, Rocware solutions are built upon 16 years of expertise in Professional Audio-Visual (AV) technologies, ensuring top-notch performance, reliability and service. The brand uniquely delivers enhanced audio and video quality at a competitive price point.

The latest tie-up supports GCG Enterprise Solutions’ strategic expansion of its AV solutions portfolio. With Rocware delivering enhanced and complementary capabilities to the company’s existing visual solutions, including Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) and LED Signage via a comprehensive suite of tools, including webcams, PTZ cameras and microphones, the company will deliver the most comprehensively designed hybrid, enterprise-grade meeting, conferencing, and classroom environments to its clients. From transforming meeting rooms or collaboration capabilities with cutting-edge video conferencing solutions or enhancing workspaces with personal webcams, Rocware’s business-certified solutions empower everyone to seamlessly connect and collaborate from any location.

Speaking about the new partnership, Naser Darwazeh, General Manager of GCG Enterprise Solutions stated that: “We are excited about Rocware’s addition to our portfolio of strategic partners. This new alliance strengthens our capabilities and enables us to deliver more comprehensively to our enterprise and educational sector clients’ ever-growing needs. Together, we look forward to facilitating and delivering truly transformative and future-ready work and learning environments”.

About GCG-Enterprise Solutions:

GCG-Enterprise Solutions (A Ghobash Group Enterprise) was established in 1982 to lead across the digital imaging and office services solutions sector in the UAE market. Today, the company caters to the exacting needs of an enviable list of regional clients, extending the most comprehensive portfolio of Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation and Interactive Smart Solutions in the GCC. Delivering unrivalled expertise and service standards, backed-up by partnerships with leading global technology brands, a 200+ strong team of specialists, as well as regional offices across the UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GCG-Enterprise Solutions stands at the forefront of integrating digital enterprise solutions which benefit its client’s businesses. The Company’s unique value-proposition of “Business made easy” impacts all aspects of its operations and serves as a perpetual promise to all of its stakeholders.