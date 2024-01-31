Mr. Saleh Bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, along with Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, the Secretary General of the Centre, received His Excellency Mr. Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC Cooperation Council, during his visit to the Centre's headquarters in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Centre's Chairman and Secretary General extended a warm welcome to His Excellency Mr. Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, expressing their pride in the pivotal role played by the GCC General Secretariat. They acknowledged the organization's efforts in fostering cooperation and integration among the GCC countries across various productive and service sectors. This collaborative approach aims to strengthen the foundations of joint Gulf economic structures, facilitate trade and investment exchanges with the global community, boost investment opportunities, broaden the export markets of GCC countries, and enhance their overall competitiveness.

During the visit, they showcased the significant role of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre in establishing a regulatory and appealing investment environment within the GCC countries. They also discussed the Centre's swift provision of professional services for dispute resolution and the promotion of an arbitration culture.

Mr. Saleh Bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, Chairman of the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre, emphasized the Centre's commitment to engaging in productive discussions with relevant authorities. The goal is to strengthen coordination and cooperation in both strategic and operational aspects, focusing on the advancement of commercial arbitration. This includes exploring institutional options for resolving commercial disputes in the Gulf countries and supporting the investment climate, economic growth, and prosperity in the region.

Dr. Kamal Al Hamad, Secretary General of the Centre, highlighted the pivotal role played by the GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre in facilitating business operations and supporting the investment environment in the Gulf region. He emphasized its global standing as a destination for foreign investments and pointed out that the Centre's efforts in providing judicial safeguards to protect and encourage foreign investments will contribute to a secure investment climate in the Gulf countries. This, in turn, will ease the business environment and support both local and foreign investors in conducting and expanding their business activities.

