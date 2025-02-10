DUBAI: Gargash Enterprises, the official distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, proudly announces the refurbishment of its iconic Deira Service Centre, a facility that has been central to its legacy since the 1960s.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars, stated, “This service centre is more than just a facility—it represents our commitment to excellence and customer trust. The refurbishment reflects our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and an enhanced customer experience.”

The upgraded facility aligns with the latest Mercedes-Benz Corporate Identity (CI) MAR20X, integrating state-of-the-art digital tools, interactive screens, and ergonomic design to improve service efficiency. With 48 working bays, the service centre can handle a higher volume of vehicles while maintaining precision and care. The three active receptions ensure smoother customer intake and reduced waiting times. Additionally, the 11,000-item parts inventory guarantees that genuine Mercedes-Benz parts are always available, minimizing delays in repairs and maintenance. The refurbishment also incorporates advanced technology and ergonomic design, enabling a team of eight Service Advisors and 35 Parts professionals to work more effectively, ensuring faster turnaround times and superior service quality. To further enhance convenience, the facility features a 24/7 Express Self Check-in service, allowing customers to drop off their vehicle keys at a check-in kiosk for regular service at any time, with minimal waiting times.

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the customer journey has been redefined to reflect the luxury and sophistication of Mercedes-Benz. Enhanced waiting lounges, dedicated Service Advisors, and streamlined operations offer a premium and stress-free experience.

Gargash Enterprises extends its gratitude to its loyal customers, dedicated team, and partners at Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East for their continued support. As the Gargash Mercedes-Benz Service Centre in Deira embarks on its next chapter, it remains a trusted destination for Mercedes-Benz owners, ensuring their vehicles are in the best hands.

About Gargash Group

Established in 1918, Gargash Group is one of the UAE’s leading business enterprises. Today, the group comprises a family of internationally renowned brands operating across four verticals: automotive, real estate, financial services and F&B. It is recognized for its global expertise and deep understanding of local markets, which has enabled the group to deliver integrated, innovative and competitive services. The group has introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE, including Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent Car, SIXT Leasing & SIXT Limousine. Since 1998, Gargash Group’s financial services arm, Daman Investments, has provided advisory, asset management, brokerage, and wealth management services in the UAE. Gargash Real Estate develops and manages high-quality residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the country. The group also includes several leading brands in the Restaurant and Hotel industry.