Dubai, UAE – Gargash Group, one of the leading business conglomerates in the UAE, has proudly celebrated the graduation of the 4th and 5th intakes of the iStar Graduate Program at a ceremony held at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC in Dubai.

iStar is a unique training and recruitment initiative for UAE Nationals, designed to develop key skills in Emiratis entering the private sector. The sixth-month program is open to all fresh graduates providing world-class professional training and hands-on experience in real client engagements. Under the guidance of experienced managers and professionals, the interns are equipped with the skills and experience needed for a successful professional journey.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed attendees, including 23 iStar graduates, iStar alumni, employees, and Gargash Group Senior management, including Mr. Shehab Gargash, Managing Director & Group CEO of Gargash Group.

During the event, program graduates, who are called “iStars”, shared their transformative experiences in heartfelt speeches, reflecting on their journey. Managers who had been mentors to the iStars also delivered inspiring speeches, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young talent, and giving back.

Addressing the attendees, Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, stated: “This day marks a significant milestone in our commitment to promoting Emiratization. Our iStar Graduate Program aligns seamlessly with the UAE's Emiratization goals. We persistently strive to attract, foster, and retain Emirati talent across various sectors within our group. Today's event reaffirms our unwavering dedication to creating employment opportunities and providing unique learning experiences to our Emirati talent.”

Since its inception in 2018, the iStar Graduate Program has been on a remarkable journey of growth. To date, the program has welcomed approximately 100 iStars. During the ceremony it was announced that from iStar 4 & 5, the program achieved an impressive retention rate of 95%, marking a significant milestone that signifies a promising and radiant future for this initiative.

