The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Kayanat, a leading provider of transformative solutions for Saudi Arabia’s energy and industrial sectors, is pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with PIONEERS, an innovative company specializing in engineering, logistics, automation, and digital solutions in the Kingdom. The partnership, formalized during a signing ceremony at ADIPEC 2024, will drive the adoption of groundbreaking technologies to enhance operational efficiency and foster growth across the oil, gas, and energy industries. Together, the companies will accelerate the deployment of sustainable, technology-driven innovations across various industries in Saudi Arabia, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to advance environmental sustainability and enhance operational performance.

Starting in early 2025, the joint venture will implement pioneering technologies, including remote-controlled machinery, autonomous vehicles, and advanced pipeline inspection systems, across Saudi Arabia’s heavy industry sector. These innovations are strategically designed to enhance operational safety and efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and stimulate local industrial development, all in support of the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transformation toward a more diversified and technology-driven future.

“Saudi Arabia is on the brink of a major transformation as it leverages advanced technologies to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution in its heavy industry sector,” said Majid Alghaslan, Chairman and CEO of Kayanat. “Our partnership with PIONEERS highlights our mutual commitment to this evolution. By combining industry expertise with state-of-the-art technology, we aim to drive sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia, foster job creation, stimulate economic progress, and set new benchmarks for innovation across the Middle East.”

This venture is strategically aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing on empowering local businesses and driving technological advancements to strengthen the Kingdom's supply chain. A key milestone will be the launch of a technology pilot in Q1 2025, centered on remote-controlled and autonomous solutions within the oil and gas sector. By Q2 2025, the companies together plan to expand their reach into additional industries, incorporating local suppliers to meet the requirements of In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA), a Saudi initiative designed to foster domestic value creation, further supporting the Kingdom's commitment to increasing local content.

In addition to its initial focus on the oil and gas sector, the venture plans to form additional strategic partnerships to expand its impact. Collaborations with local industry alliances, supply chain partners, and government agencies are expected to broaden the venture’s influence, driving innovation and operational efficiency to support sustainable growth across Saudi Arabia’s heavy industry sector.

About Kayanat

Kayanat Holding, led by Majid Alghaslan, is a family office, and a visionary enterprise driven by a quest for wisdom, innovation, and stewardship over nature and technology. Guided by values of integrity, knowledge, and harmony, we invest in advanced fields such as AI, autonomous systems, energy, space, security, and sustainability, aspiring to harness these tools to serve humanity and honor the world around us.

In alignment with Saudi Vision 2030, Kayanat is dedicated to building local expertise and fostering a self-sustaining economy through the localization of products and services. We seek to inspire growth, create meaningful opportunities, and ensure our ventures leave a positive, lasting impact on society and the environment—contributing to a legacy of progress, stewardship, and enduring prosperity.

About PIONEERS

PIONEERS is a rapidly growing technological company specializing in cutting-edge high-tech logistics solutions. These include remote control systems for special equipment, autonomous vehicles for cargo transportation, UAV-based services, and intelligent warehouses.

By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, PIONEERS provides tailor-made solutions that maximize the efficiency of logistics operations for clients across a wide range of industries in the GCC region. These advanced technologies enable businesses to streamline their processes, reduce operational costs, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

