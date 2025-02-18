Steadily increasing passenger numbers accelerate plans for dual FBO expansion

New facility at Sharjah International Airport set for completion in 2025

Another FBO facility to break ground in Jersey, Channel Islands this year

These developments highlight Gama Aviation’s growing success in the business aviation sector, complementing its expertise in aircraft management and MRO services, and reinforcing its expanding global network.

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah: Gama Aviation, a global leader in business aviation services, has announced record passenger numbers for 2024, 10 years since opening its Fixed Base Operation (FBO) in Sharjah. And, as this achievement reinforces Gama Aviation’s strong growth in the sector, such milestone highlights the increasing demand for premium private aviation services and aligns with the brand’s continued investment in its FBO network.

With a focus on further expanding its FBO footprint, two major developments are set to redefine its offerings in 2025: a new FBO and hangar facility at Sharjah International Airport, UAE, and another in Jersey, Channel Islands. These projects, along with strong performance at the Glasgow FBO, underscore Gama Aviation’s commitment to delivering world-class facilities and seamless aviation experiences.

Tom Murphy, Managing Director of Gama Aviation’s FBO Services, commented: "The record-breaking performance of our Sharjah FBO underscores its growing importance as a high-quality alternative to Dubai. With its strategic location, operational efficiency, and premium services, Sharjah is proving to be a critical solution for the region’s aviation capacity challenges. This success provides the perfect momentum as we prepare to launch our new FBO and hangar facility in 2025, further elevating the private aviation experience."

Sharjah International Airport has emerged as a preferred alternative for private and business aviation clients facing increasing congestion at Dubai International Airport (DXB), where business jet slots are becoming limited. Recently, the airport's authority introduced extensive slot restrictions for general aviation flights. Gama Aviation’s Sharjah FBO has capitalized on this shift, achieving record passenger growth and positioning the airport as a premier gateway for business aviation in the Middle East.

Beyond Sharjah, Gama Aviation is set to break ground on a new FBO and hangar facility in Jersey, Channel Islands, in 2025. The Jersey FBO, which handled over 6,000 business jet movements in 2024, continues to play a crucial role in the company’s European strategy. Meanwhile, the Glasgow FBO recorded an impressive 20% increase in movement volumes, further demonstrating the success of Gama Aviation’s expanding network.

These developments reflect the company’s ambition to enhance service excellence across key locations, reinforcing its position as a leader in private aviation.

Once primarily known for its expertise in aircraft management, MRO, and Special Mission services, Gama Aviation has successfully diversified its portfolio, with the FBO sector now standing as a core pillar of its business. Through strategic investments and a customer-centric approach, the company is addressing the evolving needs of international private aviation clients.

The upcoming Sharjah and Jersey FBOs will incorporate state-of-the-art facilities, including luxurious passenger lounges, advanced maintenance capabilities, and environmentally sustainable design elements. These enhancements will support larger aircraft, expand service offerings, and further elevate the client experience.

With its latest achievements, Gama Aviation’s Sharjah FBO is playing a vital role in strengthening the emirate’s position as a key player in the Middle East aviation sector. As DXB faces increasing limitations, Sharjah is stepping up as a seamless, high-quality alternative, reinforcing its role as a regional business aviation hub.

About Gama Aviation:

Gama Aviation is a global leader in business aviation, providing a comprehensive range of services, including aircraft management, charter, Fixed Base Operations (FBO), and Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO). With over 40 years of experience, the company operates across key international markets, delivering tailored aviation solutions to private, corporate, and government clients. Gama Aviation’s growing FBO network includes strategic locations in Sharjah (UAE), Glasgow (Scotland), and Jersey (Channel Islands), offering premium facilities and seamless operational support. The company continues to expand its global footprint, investing in state-of-the-art infrastructure to enhance efficiency, safety, and service excellence.