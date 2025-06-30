Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - In May, Gallagher Security took a significant step forward in its Middle East growth strategy by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration.

The notable signing ceremony was held at the New Zealand Embassy in Riyadh, and witnessed by Charles Kingston, New Zealand Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Nemer Mdardas, Regional Director Middle East and North America, Gallagher Security, says the agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at delivering integrated security solutions across the Kingdom, supporting the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its growing demand for resilient, future-ready infrastructure.

“The MOU underscores Gallagher’s commitment to deepening its partnerships in the region, fostering long-term value creation, and enhancing critical infrastructure protection through best-in-class security technologies,” says Nemer.

“Our partnership with Convergint is a strategic alignment that strengthens our presence in the Kingdom and reaffirms our commitment to supporting Vision 2030.

“Together, we aim to deliver intelligent, integrated security solutions that protect what matters most across Saudi Arabia’s evolving urban and industrial landscapes.”

Convergint is a global systems integrator and through this collaboration, they will serve as a Channel Partner of Gallagher Security.

“We are delighted to formalize our partnership with Gallagher,” says Convirgent Country Director, Saif Al Shahrani.

“By bridging Gallagher Security’s expertise with local market needs, this collaboration strengthens business prospects and innovation within Saudi Arabia, reflecting a shared commitment to growth and excellence.”

For more information, please contact:

Lauren Wallis

Senior Communications Specialist

Email: lauren.wallis@gallagher.com Samantha Gibbons

Marketing and Engagement Manager – APAC/IMEA

Email: samantha.gibbons@gallagher.com

About Gallagher Security:

A global leader in integrated security solutions that unlock customer value through the power of our people and products. From making sure people go home safely to their families each night, to helping organizations become more efficient, productive, and profitable. Trusted within the highest levels of national and local government, military, commercial, industrial, healthcare, transportation, academic organizations, and small businesses in 140 countries. Visit security.gallagher.com for more information.