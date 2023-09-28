MENA: Samsung Electronics MENA announced that sales for its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, have exceeded the sales of their predecessors across three key MENA markets — the GCC and Turkey.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 has taken the lead with an impressive surge in demand, now accounting for 54% of total sales. Graphite and Mint are the fan favourites for the Galaxy Z Flip5 recording a 33% and 29%, while Phantom Black and Icy Blue were the stars for the Galaxy Z Fold5 resulting in 44% and 37% in sales.

Strikingly, the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold5 storage option witnessed a quadruple rise over its predecessor, setting the stage for an exciting future in the smartphone world.

In his comments on this milestone, Christian Schmidt, Samsung MENA Vice President, said: “We are pleased to achieve these remarkable sales figures, which reiterate the innovative features that cater to our customers' needs across our latest Galaxy Z series. This demand on the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Fold5 devices also confirms the growing momentum for the foldable category drive into the mainstream.”

The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish, unique foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression. It is praised for its sensuous design and upgraded Flex Window, which is 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, offering more usability than ever before.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 offers an immersive large screen and a long-lasting battery, delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z series while being the thinnest, lightest Fold yet. It has led the way in revolutionizing day-to-day efficiency with its features like Multi Window and App Continuity to its array of functionalities, including the Taskbar, drag and drop, and enhanced third-party app optimization. The S Pen Fold has been also refined to provide an unmatched writing experience on the Galaxy Z Fold5 with its new S Pen Slim Case. The case design allows the thinner S Pen to sit flush against the Galaxy Z Fold 5, giving the most ergonomic hand feel. These capabilities maximize large-screen productivity, allowing users to handle crucial tasks from anywhere.

