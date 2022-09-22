Dubai-UAE – Mars Middle East Africa has propelled its partnership with Anghami to support and celebrate women who are passionate to pave their own paths and embrace the possibilities of reaching their full potential. This year, they advance their messaging from #IChoose to #WeChoose, a regional GALAXY® Chocolate anthem made by Arab women for Arab women.

#WeChoose has been launched by GALAXY® Chocolate, on the heels of the success of #IChoose in 2021, a campaign that urged Arab women to believe in themselves and take pride in their journeys. #Wechoose continues to encourage women to pursue their pleasure and unlock their full potential, however this time, it gathers women from all across the Middle East region to be the voice of the brand.

Commenting on the campaign, Melissa Kanaan, GALAXY® Regional Brand Director, Mars Middle East Africa said: “Through this carefully-curated anthem, GALAXY® Chocolate gathers female artists from across the Arab World to encourage women to pursue their pleasure and encourages them to celebrate their individualities and their choices. The world is changing and so are the pre-conceived notions surrounding women. We are making headway in ensuring the female voice is heard and brought to the table. This anthem is a case in point, celebrating the diversity of our backgrounds, choices, paths and potential as women.”

She added: “Strong female voices have always been at the heart of the GALAXY® storytelling, true to our vision of empowering women to choose their pleasure and live their choices. With #IChoose, we broke ground on a cause that is close to my heart as an Arab woman myself and to the purpose of the brand. With #WeChoose, we continue this narrative on a bigger scale including women from across the Arab region, highlighting harmony, unity and diversity, while also celebrating our individualities. As part of our journey, we continue to partner with Anghami to deliver on our vision.”

GALAXY® #WeChoose: Meet the Voices

Maritta Hallani is an award-winning artist from Lebanon, who has lent her voice to over 20 songs, with the latest being the #WeChoose anthem.

“The #WeChoose anthem echoes my core persona and amplifies my intention to inspire like-minded Arab women to pursue their pleasure. It takes courage for women to take pride in their journeys and celebrate their choices, and through the anthem we celebrate that courage,” says Hallani, who has joined GALAXY® in its efforts for the first time.

Donia Wael, also joins the campaign for the first time, and is an Egypt-based singer, songwriter and composer, who released her first single in 2020, following which she soared to TikTok and YouTube fame.

Wael says: “As an up-and-coming artist, I am excited to lend my voice to the #WeChoose anthem. It is an honour to be associated with GALAXY® and to be able to influence Arab women to bring their voice to the table.”

Saudi-bred up-and-coming artist Zena Emad continues to be associated with the brand’s vision for women in the Arab region, as one of the leading voices of the #WeChoose anthem.

She says: “I am stoked to be partnering with GALAXY® again, but this time in bigger capacity and wider scope. It is a privilege to be associated with a brand of great societal impact and value. Together, we shall celebrate Arab women’s achievements, choices and journeys.”

The #WeChoose anthem has been directed by acclaimed music video director Angy Jammal from Lebanon.

To watch the #WeChoose music video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOkgNURaWb8

-Ends-

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world’s best-loved brands including GALAXY®, EXTRA®, M&M’s®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN’S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world’s pets through our pet health services AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, Pet Partners™, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.



For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Anghami

Anghami is the leading music platform in the MENA region with more than 57 million songs to search from, stream, download and share. The unlimited, on-the-go music streaming service enables users to discover new music, share tracks in real-time through social networks and download content for offline play.

The company’s mission is to pioneer an ecosystem for the production and distribution of music in the Arab world, connecting artists, fans and emerging talents around music. Anghami features licensed content from leading Arab and international labels.

Founded in 2012 by Eddy Maroun and Elie Habib, a team of music and tech fanatics, Anghami is a company with affiliates and offices in Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh.

For more information contact:

Media Contact:

Disha Dadlani

ddadlani@apcoworldwide.com

APCO Worldwide

Leila Naguib

leila.naguib@effem.com

Mars Middle East Africa

Melissa Kanaan

Melissa.Kanaan@effem.com

Mars Middle East Africa