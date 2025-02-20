Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: During the second day of IDEX 2025, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) announced a partnership with CAE, a global leading flight training provider, to develop tech-based simulation training solutions to improve mission readiness and enable operational success for defense forces.

The partnership will see both parties cooperate to offer a range of defense sector clients with seamless and innovative learning and development solutions that span assets, operations, and programs. These solutions maximize the quality of live training, while simultaneously driving efficiency and mitigating costs.

Bringing together two industry leaders for collaboration under this agreement will solve a common challenge that various armed forces face due to operational silos, standalone learning strategies and geographic disparity with a lack of interconnectivity. The solutions will provide Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) and Mission and Operations Support (M&OS) training via flexible scenarios using multiple and varied systems networked together across the ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmood Alhay Alhameli, Chief Executive Officer at GAL said: “Amalgamating classroom training, virtual reality, simulation, and live training together creates a first-of-its-kind solution in the Middle East. We are thrilled to be collaborating with CAE to offer these solutions and see this partnership as another strategic step in the dynamic transformation of aerospace training within the region.

"Our agreement with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) strengthens our mutual commitment to supporting our partners in the UAE and regionally, transforming the training and simulation landscape to enhance operator mission readiness,” said Marc-Olivier Sabourin, Division President, CAE Defense & Security, International. “We look forward to working with GAL to leverage CAE's extensive expertise and innovative solutions to enhance local capabilities in support of joint synthetic training."

Leveraging GAL’s depth of expertise, the partnership with CAE will enable future scaling to offer specialized training to naval, air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. These offerings will further solidify GAL’s positioning as a leading provider of integrated defense and aerospace solutions.

About GAL

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) is a leading provider of integrated aerospace and defense services, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Established in 2007 and 100% UAE-owned, GAL is the core service provider for the UAE Ministry of Defense and hold several maintenance and service contracts across the region. With a team of over 5,000 employees from 71 nationalities, GAL offers a wide range of military-specific support services including maintenance, overhaul, and inspections to ensure the operator’s assets are at peak mission readiness.