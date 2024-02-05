Riyadh: - The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia has officially launched its participation at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.

His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, the President of GACA, attended the first day where he viewed the latest technologies in the aviation industry, including advanced air mobility, sustainability, and cutting-edge technologies, featured at GACA’s booth.

The President also had a tour of the show, where he was briefed by both public and private enterprises on new initiatives including enabling digital solutions and emerging technologies, particularly in maintenance and industrial services for the aviation sector.

GACA’s presence at the World Defense Show aims to show the role played by the civil aviation sector in the Kingdom’s national economy and to showcase the investment opportunities created through the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is a $100 billion plan that will see the Kingdom become the leading aviation hub in the Middle East accommodating 330 million passengers annually, with connections to 250 destinations worldwide, and increased cargo capacity of 4.5 million tons by 2030.

Several entities from the Saudi civil aviation system are also actively participating at GACA’s booth at the show, including MATARAT Holding, Riyadh Airports Company, Jeddah Airports Company, Dammam Airports Company, and Cluster2.

-Ends-