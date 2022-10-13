UAE: Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) has entered into a strategic partnership with G42 Cloud, a G42 company, the UAE’s leading Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing company, to enable customers across sectors to achieve cloud hosted truly connected enterprises. This move will further empower entities to unlock new offerings, garner actionable insights, drive strategic decision making and scale operations by hosting and deploying customers onto G42 Cloud.

The partnership was signed between Mr. Talal Al Kaissi, CEO G42 Cloud and Mr. Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG, at GITEX Global 2022. As part of the collaboration, Software AG’s SaaS cloud native offerings, that help build modern ‘digital backbones’, will be deployed on G42’s Cloud. This will aid governments, special industries and enterprises to achieve the ‘truly connected’ vision, where systems integrate seamlessly, technology connects effectively, and processes run effortlessly. The suite includes Software AG’s Integration & API Management, IoT & Analytics and Business Transformation Technologies.

The cooperation in line with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation strategy, anchored on strategic partnerships between global solution providers like Software AG and the UAE’s locall Cloud provider G42 Cloud. This forms a step forward in further advancing the implementation of cloud infrastructures. It will empower customers with intuitive, agile, resilient and innovative business models for sustainable excellence, integrated services, optimum and proactive digital experiences, greater insights and increased communication to enterprises.

Talal Al Kaissi, CEO G42 Cloud said : “We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Software AG and support their customers in their digital transformation journey. As a leading UAE-based cloud computing provider, G42 Cloud is ready to host and enable customers to create and achieve truly connected enterprise cloud-based products and solutions leveraging our sovereign cloud infrastructure.”

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Turkey, Software AG said, “We’re excited about our strategic partnership. Cloud continues to be one of the key driving forces behind innovation globally. With the accelerated migration to cloud and need for data and applications to be connected, integrated and accessible, this a significant step as organizations look to successfully navigate to the cloud and emerge stronger. With G42 Cloud as MENA’s largest and most powerful cloud, our strategic alliance compliments Software AG’s digital transformation vision of delivering end to end solutions that fulfil customers’ transformational expectations and enable us reach wider audiences.”

Software AG remains a trusted partner for government entities. This partnership is structured into a comprehensive end to end journey for G42 Cloud and Software AG’s combined customers. The alliance will drive several benefits including best-in-class delivery skills and architectures designed to maximize agility and availability, data security, improved performance & performance measurement, enhanced operational savings, Cloud hosting and secure integration to name a few.

Software AG simplifies the connected world. Founded in 1969 it helps deliver the experiences that employees, partners and customers now expect. Its technology creates the digital backbone that integrates applications, devices, data and clouds; empowers streamlined processes; and connects "things" like sensors, devices and machines. It helps 10,000+ organizations to become a truly connected enterprise and make smarter decisions, faster.

G42 Cloud, a G42 company, is building the MENA region's largest and most powerful AI optimized sovereigncloud infrastructure designed to make organizations more intuitive, agile, and efficient to solve real-world challenges. G42 Cloud's world-class infrastructure is built to serve governments, special industries and enterprises of all sizes and leverages the power of AI to deliver superior performance.

