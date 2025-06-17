ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — G42, the Abu Dhabi-based global technology group, and Liquid AI, a leading efficient foundation models company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced that they have entered into a multifaceted commercial partnership to facilitate the creation, training and commercialization of generative AI solutions powered by Liquid Foundation Models.

The goal of the partnership is to jointly develop and deploy private generative AI solutions internationally, from the Middle East and North Africa to the Global South, and across many sectors, such as investment and banking, consumer electronics, telecommunications, biotech, and energy.

G42 companies such as Core42 and Inception are involved in various aspects of the partnership, from AI infrastructure for AI development to co-designing multimodal foundation models and deployment.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision for AI that is sovereign, efficient, and enterprise-ready,” said Dr. Andrew Jackson, group chief AI officer of G42. “By combining G42’s infrastructure with Liquid AI’s model innovation, we’re advancing scalable, trusted AI solutions for global industries.”

“The scale and impact that G42 has brought to the AI world is inspiring,” said Ramin Hasani, co-founder and CEO of Liquid AI. “This partnership, complementary to the global AI momentum, enables a top-down approach to delivering efficient, capable, and private general-purpose AI models at scale to enterprises faster than ever.”

In light of the recent U.S.-UAE AI acceleration partnership, this alliance is another testament to the commitment of both initiatives to building responsible and inclusive AI for all.

About G42

G42 is a technology holding group and a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating worldwide, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good across industries. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities today. To learn more, visit www.g42.ai.



About Liquid AI

Liquid AI is at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation, developing foundation models that set new standards for performance and efficiency. With the mission to build efficient general-purpose AI systems at every scale, Liquid AI continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in AI technology. To learn more, visit www.liquid.ai.

