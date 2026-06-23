UAE – Fuze, one of the world’s fastest growing financial infrastructure providers, and Halborn, a cybersecurity leader protecting more than $1 trillion in digital assets, today announced a strategic partnership. Their goal is to help banks, fintechs, and institutions launch more secure and compliant digital asset services. This partnership will combine Fuze’s regulated digital assets infrastructure with Halborn’s digital asset security expertise. The collaboration was announced ahead of a co-hosted event during the Point Zero Forum in Zurich.

As part of their shared commitment to furthering the digital asset ecosystem in Switzerland, Europe and beyond, the companies will be presenting a new framework designed to help banks and financial institutions build security-first digital asset infrastructure, addressing one of the biggest barriers to institutional adoption.

Institutions entering the market are inheriting a threat landscape where digital asset platforms lost more than $3 billion to hacks and exploits last year alone, outlining the necessity for robust security from day one.

Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO, said, “As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for trusted infrastructure, robust cybersecurity and regulatory alignment has become critical to bringing digital asset products to market. Working in collaboration with Halborn provides institutions with the complete package to roll out compliant digital asset services.”

Rob Behnke, Halborn Co-Founder, Executive-Chairman and President, said, “Digital asset security is the foundation upon which institutional adoption will be built. As tokenization and digital asset custody continue to gain momentum, financial institutions need security, governance, and operational controls that protect assets, manage risk, and create the trust required for long-term growth.”

The partnership comes as financial institutions are increasingly moving from exploration to execution as digital assets become a core part of long-term strategy. According to the 2026 Coinbase and EY-Parthenon Institutional Investor Survey, 73% of institutional investors plan to increase their digital asset allocations in 2026, while 81% now prefer spot exposure through regulated investment vehicles. Two-thirds (66%) of those institutional leaders surveyed described security considerations and regulatory compliance as top priorities.

With this partnership, Fuze and Halborn aim to collaborate on regulatory, security, and industry policy; share best-practice security expertise; work together on commercial and go-to-market implementation; co-author content; and, co-host events.

By combining Fuze's regulated infrastructure and institutional market expertise with Halborn's cybersecurity capabilities, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of compliant digital assets while strengthening trust, resilience and operational security across the sector.

Halborn contributes industry-leading cybersecurity expertise, providing security assessments, threat intelligence and risk management capabilities designed to help institutions operate securely in the digital asset space. Meanwhile, Fuze brings deep expertise in digital asset infrastructure, regulation and go-to-market execution, helping banks and financial institutions launch digital asset services efficiently and compliantly.

Together, the companies aim to establish security-first digital asset infrastructure as the new standard for institutional adoption, helping financial institutions participate in the digital asset economy with greater confidence and regulatory certainty.

Source - $3.4 billion of cryptocurrency stolen in 2025 - Chainalysis

About Halborn:

Halborn is an industry-leading blockchain security firm for enterprise-grade digital assets, trusted by the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Halborn provides end-to-end security solutions from smart contract assessments and penetration testing, to advisory services: everything institutions need to innovate securely. With 3,000+ engagements completed and several zero-day discoveries, the firm has protected over $1 trillion in value. Visit Halborn.com for more info.

About Fuze:

Fuze is one of the world’s fastest-growing regulated digital assets infrastructure providers, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout.com and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.

For more details, visit: Website | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram |

Media contact:

Jonathan Ivan-Duke

Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. Fuze and its subsidiaries, including Morpheus Software Technology FZE, are licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in the United Arab Emirates as a broker-dealer in virtual assets. Morpheus Software Technology FZE has received approval from the Central Bank of Jordan, in coordination with the Jordan Securities Commission, to participate in the Jordan Regulatory Sandbox (JoRegBox) for the testing of digital asset services in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or deal in virtual assets or to provide financial services or investment advice, or any regulated activity in any jurisdiction. Virtual assets are subject to significant risks, including price volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and potential loss of value. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a guarantee of any particular outcome, return, or regulatory status. Nothing in this press release should be construed as a guarantee of any particular outcome, return, or regulatory status. Fuze does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided. Readers are strongly encouraged to seek independent legal, financial and tax advice from a qualified professional advisor before making any financial or investment decisions.