The Knowledge Project, a joint initiative between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), entered into a strategic partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). In line with this partnership, the project will offer the entrepreneurship communities of EBRD an opportunity to secure licenses for the ‘FutureSkills4All’ initiative, which will further improve their professional and personal skills, thus boosting their employment opportunities and raising their job performance.

During a virtual session held recently, the parties announced that, under the terms of this agreement, around 500 members of the EBRD entrepreneurship community will be granted professional training opportunities as part of the ‘FutureSkills4All’ initiative.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Jamal Bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF expressed his confidence in its potential to contribute to developing both professional and personal skills of EBRD entrepreneurship community members who seek to boost their knowledge in the field further. Furthermore, H.E. Huwaireb said: “At MBRF, we are dedicated to providing knowledge and educational opportunities for the workforce across different sectors and organizations to boost their professional capabilities, increase productivity, establish international cooperation and facilitate the active exchange of knowledge and expertise among different entities. Furthermore, this collaboration plays a vital role in supporting the sector and building a solid foundation for an innovative and sustainable business environment that offers credible platforms that ensure the growth and prosperity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).”

Dr. Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager, Knowledge Project – UNDP stated: “We are thrilled to be part of this worthwhile partnership that is projected to substantially influence the human capabilities within EBRD communities. We strongly believe that this collaboration will offer a wide range of benefits and advantages for participants. This training program will equip them with the vital skills vital for the future, enabling them to shape their aspirations and convert their creative concepts into tangible initiatives that contribute to the development of their communities and realisation of their personal and professional objectives.”

Dr. Samar Farah - Senior Skills Transformation Consultant for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Coursera, said: “In this agreement, the focus of Coursera is on honing the learners with a comprehensive range of advanced knowledge, which further boosts their leadership and entrepreneurial skills. Our goal is to fully leverage this innovative knowledge initiative to equip the learners with new skills that will raise their professional opportunities and empower them to seamlessly adapt to the ever-evolving future.”

The virtual meeting, which involved entrepreneurs and staff members from partner organisations and associations affiliated with the EBRD, underscored the strategic partnership between EBRD, UNDP, and Coursera. During the meeting, participants were introduced to the 'FutureSkills4All' initiative and given significant details about the way to access its educational programs, as well as urged to apply for them.

