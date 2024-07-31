Casablanca, Morocco – Fusion CX has been named the "Best Global Contact Center Solutions Provider 2024" at the African Excellence Awards, hosted by MEA Markets. This prestigious recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and top-tier customer service in the contact center industry.

The African Excellence Awards honor exceptional organizations that demonstrate outstanding performance and make significant contributions across various sectors in Africa. Fusion CX has been acknowledged for its dedication to enhancing customer experiences and driving operational efficiencies through state-of-the-art technologies and strategic solutions.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality contact center solutions that cater to the unique needs of our clients,” said Pankaj, Co-Founder of Fusion CX. “We are proud to be recognized as industry leaders and remain motivated to uphold the highest standards of excellence and innovation.”

Fusion CX focuses on understanding and addressing the specific challenges faced by its clients. By delivering bespoke solutions that optimize customer interactions and foster sustainable business growth, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in the contact center arena.

Fusion CX's success is founded on the trust and collaboration of its valued clients and partners. The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to them for their ongoing support, which has been crucial in achieving this honor. This award inspires Fusion CX to further commit to excellence and innovation as it broadens its global impact.

Looking forward, Fusion CX is dedicated to pioneering advancements in contact center solutions, staying ahead of industry trends, and providing unparalleled value to its clients worldwide. The company is enthusiastic about the future and is committed to driving excellence in customer service.

About Fusion CX:

Fusion CX, a transformational CX and business process outsourcing solutions provider, offers omnichannel consumer engagements in over 25 languages to over 250 clients worldwide. With a diverse global workforce of 17,000+ professionals, Fusion CX drives clients through exceptional customer service. With a portfolio of process automation solutions and services, the company leverages AI & ML to deliver next-gen customer experiences.

About MEA Markets:

MEA Markets is a premier business publication focusing on the Middle East and Africa regions. The African Excellence Awards, hosted by MEA Markets, recognize and celebrate businesses that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and leadership across various sectors. MEA Markets is dedicated to bringing insightful and up-to-date content that highlights the achievements and contributions of leading firms in this dynamic and influential business region.

