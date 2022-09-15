Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The leading global Geo-data solutions provider, Fugro has inaugurated a new facility in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) expanding its footprint in the Middle East and India region. With this new facility, Fugro reaffirms its commitment to offering expertise and advanced Geo-data solutions to the rapidly growing energy, infrastructure, and construction industries in the Middle East and India.

The new 28,000-square-meter facility will be the new base that advances collaboration between teams and act as a regional base combining expertise to support clients with advanced Geo-data solutions. The facility will also host a state-of-the-art Remote Operations Centre (ROC) expanding the company’s remote and autonomous capabilities, transforming the maritime sector.

Since entering the Middle East in the early 1970s, Fugro has established itself in multiple strategic locations across the region including Qatar, Egypt, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The new facility was inaugurated by the Fugro Board of Management Mark Heine and Barbara Geelen – and attended by the Council General of the Netherlands in Dubai, Abdulla Bin Damithan, the CEO & Managing Director DP World UAE and JAFZA.

About Fugro

Fugro is the world’s leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.

Employing approximately 9000 talented people in 59 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy, infrastructure and water industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2021, revenue amounted to EUR 1.5 billion. Fugro is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.