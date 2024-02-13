Dubai, UAE: Visitors to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) now have a new spot at which they can re-energise as WAQŪD, an all-new coffee shop where convenience meets sophistication, is now open on the ground floor of Waldorf Astoria DIFC.

WAQŪD Arabic for “fuel”, promises to bring an unparalleled experience for coffee-lovers, blending world-class beans with a delicious gourmet menu. Whether it is a quick grab-and-go or a comfortable sit-down experience, WAQŪD is the perfect location for a casual snack or lunch break.

Whether it is a signature red velvet cake or a burrata bliss tomato melt, a salmon poke bowl, or chicken tikka flat bread, visitors to WAQŪD can enjoy an array of menu items, including patisseries and cakes, sandwiches, salads, and flatbreads. There’s also plenty of drinks to choose from, with the range including all coffee classics, as well as fresh juices, iced teas, signature cold brews, healthy shots, and much more.

For further information about the hotel or to make a reservation at any of the venues, visit: Find the Best Price - Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre (hilton.com)

