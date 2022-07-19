Index series based on IdealRatings’ research methodology and analyzes a wide range of companies’ business activities and revenue sources

Index Series identifies more than 40 unique non-compliant categories as well as financial ratios of non-compliant activities

FTSE Russell, a leading global index, data and analytics provider, announced today the launch of the FTSE IdealRatings Islamic Index Series in collaboration with IdealRatings.

The FTSE IdealRatings Islamic Index Series measures the performance of the global Islamic equity securities across global markets. FTSE Russell is the benchmark administrator of the index series while IdealRatings is responsible for in depth research to identify the compliance of the index series constituents.

The new index series is based on the methodology of IdealRatings that accurately analyzes companies’ business activities and revenue breakdown. More than 40 unique categories of Shariah compliant guidelines are also identified by the IdealRatings research methodology.

Arne Staal, Chief Executive Officer, FTSE Russell, said:

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our existing Shariah suite of indices. We have developed this broad range of Shariah-compliant indices to offer additional depth and choice for global investors. The new series combine our high standards of benchmark index design and governance with a choice of robust screening and selection process based on Islamic principles.”

Mohamed Donia, Chief Executive Officer, IdealRatings, commented:

“We are delighted to announce the launch of a new suite of Shariah compliant indices that covers global markets. Our partnership with FTSE Russell offers a new suite of innovative Islamic finance investment products that meet the requirements of international Islamic investors and will provide market participants the flexibility to invest in accordance with their Islamic finance screening principles.”

The FTSE IdealRatings Islamic Index Series will be reviewed on a quarterly basis in March, June, September, and December. For more information on the FTSE IdealRatings Islamic Index Series, please click here

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

About IdealRatings:

IdealRatings is a leading financial data and technology provider that empowers global asset managers, asset services, financial institutions and asset owners with an array of responsible investment solutions. IdealRatings provides its world class clients with innovative data services, analytical tools and reports for a global universe of equities, fixed income, and REITs with a mission to enable responsible investments worldwide. IdealRatings' state of the art technology infrastructure offers over 10 million data points for diverse instruments backed by an experienced research team, proprietary methodology and robust guidelines customization engine

For more information, visit www.idealratings.com