UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, Dubai - FTFT Capital Investments LLC. Dubai-based Blockchain investment company operating the new FTFTX Application for aggregate trading information announced participation at the upcoming Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida, April 6-9 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. FTFT Capital aims to present FTFTX at the event.

FTFT Capital’s parent company Future Fintech Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT), presenting its Supercomputing Ohio mining farm project and its other subsidiaries, Future Fintech Digital Capital Management, Connecticut, USA, operating as a crypto hedge fund management company, FTFT Paraguay operating green Bitcoin mining services will also be participating at the Bitcoin 2022. The establishments will use the Bitcoin 2022 platform to promote FTFT projects.

Bitcoin 2022 is the most prominent Bitcoin event globally and will provide a diverse spectrum of programs. A total of 35,000 attendees are expected worldwide. The event will bring together the entire Bitcoin ecosystem of companies and projects for collaboration, networking, and learning.

FTFT Capital will introduce the FTFTX application, which offers institutional and individual investors real-time, high-quality, reliable cryptocurrency market data and aggregate trading information. FTFTX collects data from hundreds of central exchanges and presents it in a unified interface. The market data is available for Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Litecoin, TRON, and other digital currencies. FTFX application is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

According to Ola Lind, the FTFT Group's Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of FTFT Capital, "FTFTX is a valuable resource for investors seeking more in-depth knowledge of the cryptocurrency market and can evaluate particular market data and events. FTFTX assists users in making informed investment choices." The Bitcoin 2022 event is an ideal platform to promote FTFTX Application and other FTFT group projects," he added.

FTFT Digital number one - Crypto hedge fund platform, which focuses on generating rapidly growing digital asset space through a multi-strategy platform consisting of algorithmic trading, staking, and yield farming, will also be exhibited. The Crypto hedge fund management is based on a quantitative trend following algorithm that analyzes Bitcoin's price movement, a coin agnostic approach that outperforms BTC and provides positive annual returns.

FTFT Paraguay's green Bitcoin mining farm with zero carbon emissions and 100% hydroelectric power-providing mining services will be promoted at the Bitcoin 2022 conference. The near-limitless supply of green energy guarantees continuous operations. Paraguay offers adequate government support for cryptocurrency mining, readily available expert miners, and has one of the lowest Latin American income tax structures.

At the event, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) will publicize its new project in Ohio, which involves the construction of a cryptocurrency mining farm with the first phase of 50MW of processing power, if successful, may be increased to a total project capacity of 300MW. When the 50 MW mining facility's first phase is finished, around 12,000 S19 Antminers will be deployed, and roughly 1.3 EH/s of hash power will be available. The project is managed by an experienced team of engineers and maintenance personnel. The project has established relationships with several top cryptocurrency exchanges, investors, and technological businesses.

-Ends-

About FTFT Capital

FTFT Capital Investments LLC. is a blockchain investment company, a subsidiary of the New York-based Future Fintech Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT), headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The Fintech holding company pursues investments in various fintech subsidiaries by introducing unconventional technology and expertise to drive innovation and growth in the digital payment ecosystem.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT) is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), and supply chain financing and services. The company is also developing blockchain-based e-Commerce technology, cryptocurrency mining, and financial service technology.

