The Frontline Heroes Office (FHO) commends the significant initiative launched by the Emirates Red Crescent to grant 100 Frontline Heroes, who tirelessly work in times of crisis and disasters, the opportunity to perform Hajj. The FHO also expresses deep appreciation for the remarkable humanitarian, community, and volunteer efforts within the country.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, thanked His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the continuous efforts made towards recognizing the efforts and sacrifices made by the Frontline Heroes.

His Excellency said: “We are truly grateful for this initiative, which not only gives back to our Frontline Heroes but also recognizes their exceptional contributions during the pandemic." He also emphasized that the FHO remains fully committed to providing ongoing support and coordination efforts to sustain and strengthen the Frontline Heroes in their noble mission, both now and the future.