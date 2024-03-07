Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center (KFSH&RC) was honored with four awards at the 6th National Saudi Patient Safety Award Ceremony on Tuesday, March 5th.

The awards were distributed across three categories: Patient Safety : Where KFSH&RC won two awards for its pioneering initiatives in wound care detecting malnutrition rates in newly admitted Patients.

The hospital also won an award for its project on improving antibiotic management. While the daily improvement program won an award in the training category.

More than 600 institutions participated in this year's National Patient Safety Award, submitting high-quality projects across its eight categories.

It is noteworthy that KFSH&RC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally among the top 250 healthcare organizations in the world for the second consecutive year. The hospital is a pioneer in innovation and a leading center for research and medical education, striving to develop medical technologies and improve the quality of healthcare worldwide.

-Ends-

media@moh.gov.sa